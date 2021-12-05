Woman Discusses What It's Like To Go Dog Sledding

If you’re a dog owner, you know that going for a walk is the best time of the day for your dog - apart from mealtimes, of course.But winter made its presence known last week as Storm Arwen brought temperatures across the UK to sub-zero figures, with snow, ice, heavy rain and strong winds hitting parts of the UK.The frosty atmosphere might make some dog owners think twice before stepping out with their furry friends, but walks are still important for dogs to keep fit, stretch their legs and use up excess energy.So how can you tell when it’s too...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO