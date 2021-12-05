ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Twelve Niger Soldiers Killed in Clashes With Militants

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNIAMEY (Reuters) - Gunmen have killed 12 soldiers and wounded eight in a clash in southwest Niger near the border with Burkina Faso, the government said on Sunday, the latest in...

www.usnews.com

US News and World Report

Myanmar Soldiers Accused of Killing 11 After Charred Remains Found

(Reuters) - Myanmar soldiers have been accused of rounding up 11 people in a village in a central area of the strife-torn country before shooting them and setting fire to their bodies, according to residents in the area and media reports. The charred remains were found in a village in...
#Niger#Mali#West Africa#Burkina Faso#Al Qaeda#Niamey#Reuters#Islamic State
AFP

'Pool of blood': US drone strike hits Syria family

Ahmad Qassum was driving home with his family when a US drone targeting an Al-Qaeda-linked militant in Syria struck and left all six of them wounded. They include a drone strike on Friday that the Pentagon said killed a "senior leader" of the Al-Qaeda-linked Hurras al-Deen faction.
US News and World Report

Suspected Militants Kill Soldiers in Burkina Faso's Desert North

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Suspected militants killed four soldiers in Burkina Faso's northern Loroum province on Sunday, the army said, in the latest of a wave of attacks. The assault came a day after protesters massed in the capital Ouagadougou, accusing the government of failing to stop the mounting violence. Groups...
houstonmirror.com

Killings, Kidnappings Send Thousands of Nigerians Fleeing to Niger

GENEVA - The U.N. refugee agency says more than 11,500 Nigerians have fled to neighboring Niger over the last month, seeking refuge from increasingly violent, deadly attacks by armed groups. In November, armed groups repeatedly attacked villages in Sokoto state in Nigeria's northwest. U.N. officials express alarm at the frequency,...
101 WIXX

U.S. condemns militant attack in Mali that killed 31

(Reuters) – The United States “strongly condemns” a militant attack on a bus in central Mali that killed at least 31 people and wounded 17, the State Department said on Sunday. Unidentified gunmen on Friday opened fire on the bus as it traveled from the village of Songho to a...
AFP

Demand for 'government of fighters' in troubled Burkina as PM quits

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore faced demands Thursday for tougher action against Burkina Faso's jihadist insurgency, a day after the crisis claimed the political scalp of the prime minister. Seeking to defuse anger over a bloody six-year-old campaign that has claimed around 2,000 lives and forced 1.4 million from their homes, Kabore on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire. The move also triggered the departure of Dabire's government -- under Burkinabe law, the resignation of the prime minister also requires the entire cabinet government to step down. "A new prime minister and a government who are fighters have to be found -- and as quickly as possible," the state newspaper Sidwaya demanded.
US News and World Report

Two Soldiers Killed in Islamist Militant Attack in Northern Benin, Army Says

COTONOU (Reuters) -Two soldiers were killed and several more wounded when Islamist militants attacked a border security post in northern Benin on Wednesday night, the army said. The raid in Porga region was the second in Benin this week. Islamist militants attacked an army patrol in the department of Alibori...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Gunmen attack Niger military base, killing at least 12

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Extremist gunmen attacked a military camp in Niger near its southeastern border with Burkina Faso, killing at least 12 soldiers, the West Africa country's interior ministry said. Extremist rebels riding 100 motorcycles attacked the military camp of Fonion, in the Gorouel area, the ministry said in...
US News and World Report

Islamist Militants Kill 7 Soldiers in Nigeria's Northeastern Borno State - Sources

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Islamist militants killed seven Nigerian soldiers, including a commanding officer and a lieutenant, in northern Nigeria's Borno state, a military source and two residents told Reuters on Friday. The militants, who the sources said were with Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), attacked a military outpost...
The Associated Press

Witness, official: Myanmar troops massacre 11 civilians

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar government troops rounded up villagers, some believed to be children, tied them up and slaughtered them, according to a witness and other reports. An opposition leader said the civilians were burned alive, as repression of resistance to a de facto coup takes an increasingly brutal turn.
WIVB

Burkina Faso, Niger force says it has killed 100 extremists

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s military says that its joint operation with Niger’s army has killed at least 100 extremist rebels. The Burkina Faso armed forces said on Friday that its joint force with neighboring Niger also arrested 20 suspects and seized significant equipment from the rebels in the past two weeks.
AFP

Iraqi wars' deadly legacy: unexploded ordnance

In the northern Iraqi hamlet of Hassan-Jalad, almost every family has a story to tell about a time when a child, nephew or brother was lost to wartime munitions. Located near Mosul, a former stronghold of the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group, the area is littered with unexploded ordnance, sometimes dubbed UXO. "We are afraid for the children," said one local man, Awad Qado. "We show them the routes to take, the places to avoid. We tell them not to pick up things they find on the ground." It was in 2017 that Qado's family was struck by a landmine explosion in the hamlet of about 50 homes.
hngn.com

World's Secret Special Forces From Russia, Iraq Dubbed Most Dangerous Death Squads in Combat

Many of the world's most secretive special forces are the Iraqi skull-faced commandoes, and even the Russian death squads are terrifying clandestine units. Modern armies have their current technology and equipment, but it takes specialized and skilled troops who do it down and dirty One example is the fanatical ISIS, a recent victim of the most skilled soldiers in the Middle East, who ensured that no fanatic would be left alive.
