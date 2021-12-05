ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

Leveque leads balanced South Carolina past Georgetown 80-65

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Wildens Leveque scored 14 points, nine South Carolina players scored and the balanced Gamecocks defeated Georgetown 80-65 on Sunday.

Leveque made 6 of 8 shots for the Gamecocks (6-2), who improved to 5-0 at home. Keyshawn Bryant and James Reese V each added 11 points with Bryant also having a team-leading eight rebounds.

Reese scored all five of his second-half points in the last 5:14. He hit a 3-pointer then stole the ball from Georgetown’s Donald Carey and fed to Jacobi Wright for a fastbreak layup that pushed South Carolina’s lead to 15, 70-55, with 4:48 to play.

Carey led the Hoyas (3-4) with 20 points, including four 3-pointers, and seven rebounds. Aminu Mohammed added 17 points and eight rebounds. Dante Harris scored 13 with six assists.

Georgetown shot 22% in the first half as South Carolina led 36-27 at the break. The Hoyas were able to get as close as six points several times in the second half until Leveque made three straight baskets, including a one-handed dunk at the 7:56 mark.

Georgetown entertains UMBC on Wednesday. South Carolina breaks for a week for finals, resuming basketball Sunday, Dec. 12 at the No Room for Racism Classic, an eight-team event at Rock Hill, S.C.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

