Rayne, LA

The city of Rayne reschedules Christmas parade due to weather

By Melody Brown-Peyton
 5 days ago

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) –The city of Rayne has rescheduled its Christmas parade due to the chance of rain on Tuesday.

The parade was scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. December 7 and will now take place Tuesday, December 14 at 6 p.m.

Entries to the parade are still being accepted and there is no entry fee; however a registration is required, a press release states.

For more information contact Rayne City Hall at (337) 334-3121.

