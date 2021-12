Two desperate Syrian refugees who risked their lives to sneak across the border to Poland say they were only successful because Belarusian soldiers had helped them cross.Abu Mohammed, who had made the long journey from war-torn northern Syria, claims the soldiers even charged $2,000 (£1,500) to transport them to the perfect spot and to cut the razor wire.“They took us to what they called ‘no man’s land’ before the Polish border where we stayed for four days with no food or water, waiting for their orders," Abu Mohammed tells The Independent from Germany, where he arrived two weeks ago and...

IMMIGRATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO