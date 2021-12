The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) shut out the Houston Texans (2-10) by score of 31-0 at NRG Stadium on Sunday. A total domination on all fronts for the second time this season, the Colts have now outscored the Texans 62-3 in their two games in 2021. It was the first shut out for the Colts since doing so against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 of the 2018 season.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO