If you have ever run on the treadmill or ‘d-readmill’, as some runners call it, it is a tough thing to master. Running on the treadmill is not the same as running outside, obviously. But sometimes running five minutes on a treadmill feels equivalent to 30 minutes outdoors. Treadmills can take all of the glam and luxury out of running, leaving you with just your thoughts. Logging miles on a treadmill can be boring unless you have found a rhythm or technique to pass the time by.

WORKOUTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO