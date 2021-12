In a single game, Carolina seems to have woken their depth scoring up. We will see if the scoring throughout the lineup sustains as they head to Western Canada, but for now, the Canes have defeated the Buffalo Sabres 6-2 in a game that saw a lot of good come out for the Canes. Now, the result isn’t perfect, you would prefer to have not given up the two goals, but to outscore the opponent felt nice.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO