6529 Carston Court

Welcome to this Gorgeous & Bright Townhome that has been Cared for by the Original Owners! This End-Unit Townhome is Move in Ready! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms and 2 Half Bathrooms including a Large Bump Out on...
Renovated semi-detached brick home is move-in ready! Wood floors throughout this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Spacious living room, separate dining room, updated kitchen with marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances include gas cooking. The upper level has 3 spacious bedroom, all with wood floors, ceiling fans and updated full bathroom with wood floor. Unfinished lower lever offers you the opportunity to make it you own. Half bath, and utility room with washer, dryer and laundry tub. Walk out steps to the fully fenced yard and deck. Replacement windows. Won't last long, make your appointment today!
BEAUTIFUL AND WELL MAINTAINED BRAMBLETON TOWNHOME!! Three Level Townhome with One-Car Front Load Garage, Covered Entry with Porch Light and a **BRAND NEW ROOF**. This Great Home Welcomes you with a Two-Story Foyer with Hardwood Floors, Wainscotting, Crystal Chandelier and Crown Molding. MAIN LEVEL Living Room and Dining Room with Recessed Lights and Hardwood Floors. LIVING ROOM with Recessed Lights, Blinds, Ceiling Fan and Surround Sound Speakers (Wall Mounted VIVIO 65" TV will Convey). DINING ROOM with NEW Chandelier, Coat Closet and Powder Room with Tiled Floor and Pedestal Sink. GOURMET KITCHEN with NEW LVP Hardwood Floors, Granite Counters with Breakfast Bar, NEW Built-In Microwave, NEW Sink Faucet with Sprayer, Tiled Marble Backsplash. Pantry, BREAKFAST ROOM with NEW Chandelier and Access to Large Deck (Beautiful Deck Furniture will Convey). UPPER LEVEL Hallway with Recessed Lights, NEW Berber Carpet and Access to Two Bedroom Suites. PRIMARY BEDROOM with French Doors, Recessed Lights, NEW Berber Carpet, Ceiling Fan, Two Closets and Ensuite Luxury Primary Bath with Soaking Tub, Walk-In Shower with Sliding Glass Doors and Double Sink Vanity with NEW Faucets. SECOND BEDROOM with Closet, NEW Berber Carpet, Ceiling Fan, Closet and Ensuite Bath with Sink Vanity and Tub/Shower Combination. LOWER LEVEL Hall with Tiled Floor, Recessed Lights, Coat Closet, Furnace Room and THIRD FULL BATHROOM with Sink Vanity and Tub/Shower Combination. THIRD BEDROOM with Ceiling Fan, NEW Berber Carpet, Closet and Sliding Doors to Landscaped and Fenced Backyard. LAUNDRY ROOM with Washer & Dryer, Built-In Cabinets, Tiled Floor and Access to Finished One-Car Garage. The Home is Freshly Painted in Neutral Color Palette. Enjoy Brambleton's 'FIVE-STAR' Amenities with Brambleton Town Center, Brambleton Golf-Course, Restaurants, Shops, OneLife Fitness, Movie Theater, State-Of-The-Art Library, Farmers Markets, 18 Miles of Walking/Bike Trails, Tennis Courts, Parks, Lakes, Dog Park, Pools and Clubhouse*** Easy Access to Dulles International Airport and Future Ashburn Metro Station *** HOA INCLUDES: Highspeed Internet, Cable TV, Lawn Service, Seasonal Mulching, Trash and Snow Removal *** OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY Dec 11 FROM1-4 PM *** PLEASE NOTE OFFER DEADLINE OF DEC 13 AT 5 PM ***
Immaculate home in convenient Hollywood neighborhood. Main level owner's suite includes walk in closets, soaking tub, & large shower. Theatre room and second kitchen in lower level for entertaining. Spacious main kitchen, too! Open ceiling and fireplace in living room. Extra concrete pad next to garage for additional parking space.
+G+You will love this delightful 3-story 2006 built home. This 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home has a 2-car garage, exe office, finished basement , deck for entertaining and fenced backyard +GG indoor giving you over 6000 sq. ft. of spacious elegance, natural hard wood floors throughout, and a modern gourmet kitchen. Imagine cuddling up to a cozy fireplace in the family room with a good book. All of this situated in a convenient, friendly neighborhood with outstanding schools, very close NIH, French School, YMCA and I495 beltway. - Please follow the CDC guidelines. Wear a mask when your in the house. All offers must be submitted by 12/14/2021.
Lovely-spacious split foyer home. Well maintained! Upper level features 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths, living room, dining room off kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops (refrigerator does not convey). Lower level features long family room with walk-out door to patio, 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, 2 dens (one has a bunk bed, and the other is used as storage... both almost same size, new owner can remove the wall that separate them to make it a large recreation room) and laundry room. Square footage is an estimate from old listing, must be verified by buyer or selling agent*. Deck with stairs to back yard with playset.
Rarely available 4BR, 2BA home in Rodgers Forge with detached garage. This home is a gem and ready for you to move in and start enjoying today. Open floor plan on first floor with light-filled kitchen with updated cabinets and appliances. Hardwoods through the first floor and upper floors. The first upstairs level features three bedrooms with tons of space. Step up to the upper level that makes a perfect 4th BR or office/den/rec space. Basement is finished as well and ready for whatever activities you can throw at it! Backyard gives you a huge detached garage for private parking or a workshop. Moments from all that Rodgers Forge, Stoneleigh, Towson, and more have to offer!
This recently renovated residence is ideally located in the Burleith neighborhood within close proximity to Georgetown. The house was completely renovated and remodeled in 2016 with no detail overlooked. A desirable open floor plan provides gracious flow between beautiful light-filled rooms, which have been wonderfully enhanced with the high-end fixtures and finishes. The main level has attractive hardwood floors and thick crown moldings, which are recurrent throughout the remainder of the house. The elegant living room adjoins the dining room, which is complemented with a coffered ceiling. The gourmet kitchen features beautiful marble countertops and backsplash and includes a large center island with a breakfast bar. There is a serving station with pantry storage, as well as a Thermador appliance package including a six-burner range, double wall ovens, dishwasher, refrigerator, and built-in microwave. The kitchen opens to the family room, which offers a gas fireplace, built-ins, and glass French doors to the rear terrace. The stone terrace is fully fenced and private. There is the added convenience of a powder room and coat closet on this floor. The second level offers two bedrooms, including the luxurious primary suite. The well-appointed primary bedroom features a private balcony overlooking the rear terrace, a spacious walk-in dressing room, and multiple secondary closets. Double doors lead to the spa-inspired marble bathroom which has dual vanities, a frameless glass shower, and separate soaking tub. The second bedroom on this floor has a double door closet and en-suite marble bathroom. The laundry is also located on this floor. The third level has two more bedrooms, both of which have en-suite marble bathrooms. There is also a wet bar with a beverage refrigerator on this level, which is conveniently located directly adjacent to the rear deck. The rear deck provides direct access to the roof terrace via a spiral staircase, a perfect place for entertaining with ample space for seating and 360-degree views. The lower level of the residence has a fifth bedroom and marble bathroom, a recreation room with rear exterior access, a wet bar with a full-sized secondary refrigerator and freezer, as well as abundant storage space. There is also an additional laundry hook-up in one of the oversized closets. A fully detached two-car garage is accessed via an alley in the back of the house. This wonderful residence is within walking distance to restaurants, shops, and neighborhood parks.
This is a Great House in a great location beside Columbia pike and route 7(Lessburg pike)(baileys cross roads)Amazing new FULL remodeled Single family Colonial home(can be used as personal multi-family)w/3 Levels new modern Hardwood floors w/high gloss coating easy clean up after Airbnb guests/water spills/pets NEW Luxury high end stainless steel appliances Home has an astounding 15 rooms Brand New finished full walk out basement w/marble kitchenette,Colonial currently used as Airbnb/Corporate Rental Biz until sold or new owner can continue w/current 1 staff to run the biz for them stress free Summer rates bring in $15k-$20k per month. 3rd level boasts 5 Hugh walk in closets each closest comes with large windows to allow alot of natural light and have outlets and USB chargers, custom closets and shelfs Alot of storage Front of the home has big wide front covered porch Back yard has huge deck w/2 exits stairs Main Level has a 1st private kitchenette. 1st level has 2 bedrooms/office/library plus 2nd Kitchenette. New Finished basement was designed by architectural engineer has 3rd Marble Kitchenette 2nd office/2nd library/gym/media room huge laundry room 2 of the basement rooms have double wide french doors that can combine 4 of the rooms into 2 big wide rooms for extra office or gym space New finished Basement currently rented rent for $2350+ per month. Right beside this colonial & same street,u will acres of raw fenced up land The developer & Fairfax county have teamed up to build high end mixed use development/restaurant/retail and apartments/condos on top and 1 million dollar plus townhomes nice park w/outdoor seating.This whole street all the way to Columbia pike will be transformed & redesign for the future of urban design planning of copying Arlington type retail/design. This street will turn into a mosaic district or Clarendon type area with amazing architectural design/roads lighting landscaping/public parks/seating. This Great home is not only in the best location but also will be worth alot of money once all this mix use development is built on this street. The Airbnb/corporate biz will also become way more profitable with all the new modern development.This airbnb/corporate rental home can come fully furnished with high end 4 black out/insulated curtains per window to keep the light/heat and cold out of the home to make your airbnb guests more comfortable.Home comes fully furnished with beds/mattress, couches, futons, pull out beds,tvs a ton of extra blankets, cooking essentials tons of extra bed sheets, tons of pillows,towels,cleaning supplies,10 vacuums,6 fridges,5 microwaves,3 convection glass stoves for cooking.Home has been professionally staged with picture frames/art, toys for kids. Fish tank. Because this home is for airbnb,nothing in the home is builder grade.Home has highend finishes,extensive crown moldings throughout,excessive lighting packages in hallways & rooms high end facets,bathroom vanities,Italian carrara marble bath double sink majority of rooms have beautiful gold medallions,10 crystal chandeliers rain forest showers heads extra big facets.Home has foam board insulation on the outside for added savings in utilities from heat and cold.Attic upgraded r-60 insulation.Surround 360 wifi routers for all the airbnb guests to be able to get fast internet since the home is so big.Extensive landscaping of leyland cypress trees/Emerald Green/orange tress that will give alot of privacy to the home.Majority of landscaping has tons of marble chips & river rocks ontop of heavy landscape fabric to save money on maintenance.Back yard has additional seating for airbnb guests with a Hugh Texas bar b q pit.Home has over sized shed.The side of the home has beautiful wooded area where they have setup yogo mats for the airbnb guests to exercise. Many actives all over the home for the airbnb guests. Home has a smaller 2nd deck for easy private kitchen access New Concrete driveway & pathway.
Unique Cape Cod on 2 acres in Hardwood! Beautiful woodwork is found throughout this entire 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Great room with 2 story brick fireplace and gorgeous wood ceiling. Kitchen with center cooking island and sunny breakfast room. Formal living and dining rooms. Main level primary suite with walk-in closet, spa like bath with skylight and spacious room with extra wide doorways and a bay window. 2 upper level bedrooms share a full bath. Unfinished bonus room on upper level. Unfinished lower level with high ceilings, fireplace and a rough in for a full bath! Large deck with peaceful views. Ramp in rear with access to main level living. Rear entry oversize 2-car garage. Fenced front yard with security gate. Your dream home becomes a reality!
What a gem of a find in Marumsco Hills! This gorgeous 3 level cape cod sited on almost a quarter acre features 5 bedrooms with a well-appointed full bathroom on every level. Freshly painted inside and out with new carpet and additional updates throughout, newer roof (2020) and mechanical systems, this beautiful home is a perfect for all. The spacious living room is flooded with natural light from a large beautiful grid window that flows into the eat-in kitchen - a chef+GGs delight with stainless steel appliances, natural wood cabinetry and granite countertops. Also completing the main level, there are two bedrooms and a full bath. Upstairs, you+GGll find two generously sized bedrooms and a full bath. Providing additional living space, the lower level is on walkout grade - ideal for entertaining with a wood burning fireplace, multi-purpose recreation room with sliding glass doors to the rear yard, another bedroom and full bathroom. The huge laundry room has extra cabinetry and plenty of storage space. More entertaining and play space can be found on the outdoor rear patio and yard. Close to I-95, Prince William Parkway and plenty of shopping and entertainment nearby, it+GGs the perfect home in a spectacular location!
GORGEOUS BRICK AND STONE RANCHER IN STONEY BROOK ON A NEARLY 1/2 ACRE FLAT LOT! FEATURES: GLEAMING NATURAL HARDWOOD FLOORS, BRAND NEW FLOOR TO CEILING CUSTOM BATHS ON MAIN LEVEL, FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE DINING ROOM TO EAT IN KITCHEN, OVERSIZED CARPORT WITH EXTRA PARKING PAD FOR ADDITIONAL VEHICLES, FULLY FINISHED LOWER LEVEL WITH 4TH BEDROOM AND BONUS 3RD FULL BATHROOM, SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM AND TWO EXTRA STORAGE AREAS, WET BAR HOOKUP IN BASEMENT, LARGE FLAT REAR YARD WITH SHED SURROUNDED BY MATURE TREES FOR EXTRA PRIVACY AND TOO MUCH MORE TO LIST HERE! HURRY BEFORE THIS ONE IS GONE!
This community is nestled in the heart of Rockville, within walking distance to the metro. We also offer a loft level outdoor space to enjoy while entertaining outdoors. Enter the main level with an open concept that brightens up the home. Spend your time creating memories with your loved ones in your large kitchen while preparing award winning dishes to share. Energy-efficient appliances that offer low maintenance for those looking for minimal upkeep. Fine dining at the Rio or Crown just minutes away and easy access to I-270 and 495. *Photos are of model home.* We are currently following local government guidelines regarding COVID-19.
Welcome to 7113 Evanston Rd. Tired of looking at homes that look they should be bulldozed, or nice homes that are in the middle of now where? Well, look no further. At first entrance you will feel the warm hardwood floors and metal spindles invite you right in. This home has been completely remodeled with all the looks of today. This home has beautiful white shaker cabinets with stainless steel appliances and modern granite counters. The entire main level has hardwoods throughout with recessed lights everywhere and upgraded baseboards. The main level bathroom is spacious with grey and white tones that perfectly complement the rest of the home. The basement is wide open with two additional bedrooms and completely upgraded full bathroom. The basement has been outfitted with all new carpets and a large laundry room with large windows that let tons of light in.
LIKE NEW!!! FANTASTIC LOCATION, only within minutes to Centreville and Downtown Manassas. This Beautiful Fully Renovated home offers all the features that most buyers dream for. A Contemporary appeal with the highest quality building materials. NEW: Vinyl Siding, Gutters, Double Hung Windows, Exterior Doors, Vinyl Trim, Fully Sodded front and backyard, A Beautiful Rear Deck with aluminum pickets. The Oversized Kitchen features all new cabinetry with Quartz countertops and Samsung Stainless Appliances. The interior Trim Package includes new contemporary shaker style doors, casing and baseboard. The 1st and 2nd floors feature hardwood flooring and oak stairs and railing. The upper level features a large Master bedroom with an oversized closet, a bath with elegant tile and a jetted tub for a relaxing bath. The Main level offers a separate dining room, a powder room, and a huge living room with sliding glass door overlooking the new beautiful deck. The lower level features all vinyl flooring, a laundry room, a full bath with built-in shower, a nice size Den/Office/Game room/exercise room, a large rec room/bedroom (with a wet bar) connecting to the fully fenced walk out level backyard. The entire house is beautifully painted with Sherwin Williams PR0-MAR 200 paint. This one won't last long. Schedule your tour today!
Nestled on a quiet street just off bustling Kansas ave in the sought-after Georgia Avenue strip, this immaculate classic interior unit row home has been meticulously renovated from the ground up to meet the most stringent demands of modern luxury living without losing touch with its priceless historic charm. Stepping through the intricate main entrance reveals wide plank white oak floors throughout the main level, augmenting the already abundant natural light streaming in through large bay windows. The wonderful house boasts immaculately designed and high-end designer finishes and well-crafted details like an incredible chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a gas range, a French door refrigerator, and an oven; high-ceiling open spaces, Pella windows, recessed lighting. The luxury owner's suite features a spacious glass-enclosed shower coupled with double sink vanities, his and her custom closet. Two spacious bedrooms, bathroom hall, and laundry. The lower level has rental potential with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, access to the patio its own private rear entrances with rear private parking.
Excellent opportunity to own this classic row home in the highly desirable and sought-after Petworth community. This solid 3 level row has good bones and endless possibilities. Needs updating, so bring your buyers/investors with the vision and motivation to make this their dream home. This home boasts original hardwood floors on the main and upper levels, with formal living and dining rooms, a bonus room which can be used as a den/study/office, galley kitchen and half bath on the main. Three bedrooms -- the second bedroom includes an additional room that can be used as a sitting room -- and a full bath comprise the upper level. The finished basement offers a large recreation room with dry bar and a laundry/utility room. Don't miss the large front porch and the fully fenced (vinyl) rear yard (cement surface) with a covered parking area which is an added bonus for your buyers. Superb location in close proximity to Georgia Ave/Petworth, New Hampshire & Fort Totten Metros, shopping, restaurants, and easy commute to downtown.
Fabulously updated and charming rowhome in the heart of Del Ray! Located on a friendly+-street near the Avenue, this 2 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for move-in! Enter into the living+-room with hardwood floors throughout, great natural light, and an easy flow into the dining room and kitchen. A functional and open kitchen boasts ample cabinetry, upgraded countertops, and stainless+-steel appliances with gas cooking. Eat breakfast at the peninsula+-island or just enjoy the open concept while cooking+-with friends! There is easy access from here to the backyard with a stone patio, perfect for grilling or gathering around+-a fire pit. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms (the primary being large enough to add a home office space!), and one fully updated bathroom. The finished lower level features a great recreation room, family room, or guest space with adjacent full and updated bathroom! There is plenty of storage in the laundry area, making this home so functional. 433 E Luray is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and the popular Del Ray+-Farmers Market. Steps to parks, dog parks, grocery stores, coffee shops, the metro and more!
Updated home just blocks from Patterson Park! Main level office (or possible bedroom) with tons of natural light, large living area, dining room that can accommodate a real dining table! Central A/C, hwd flooring, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, new cabinets and flooring, updated lighting fixtures, fresh paint, nice rear yard with potential for parking or just save it for entertaining. Full basement with upgraded W/D and rear walkup, begging to be finished into additional living space. Master bedroom with another room off it that would be perfect for another bedroom or nursery. Gorgeous renovated bathroom . Xfinity and Direct TV ready.
Luxury lifestyle in an amazing community with boundless amenities. End-unit townhome only a couple of years old, full of added options and upgrades. Located in the highly sought-after Parkside at Westphalia Gourmet kitchen in a beautifully designed open floor plan concept that includes an oversized island and stainless steel appliances. Large living room and dining room. End unit brings in even more sunlight, brightness, and home warmth. Living room opens to a magnificent deck overlooking the woods. High ceilings throughout. Large master bedroom with dazzling master bathroom. In addition to all the upgrades and options from the builder, owner invested over $20K in outdoor entertainment including an outdoor hot tub with separate electrical panel and controls, as well as fencing to provide even more privacy. Community amenities include multiple pools, clubs, large clubhouse for events of all kinds, fitness room, spa, bar lounge, theater room, and much more. Acres of open space including dog parks, walking-jogging trails etc. Also featured are an outdoor amphitheater, tennis courts, picnic areas, multiple playgrounds, and pavilions. Strategically located with quick access to The National Harbor, JBA, Alexandria, and DC.
Beautiful End-of-Group Townhome with a large Master Suite and walk-in closet on an entire floor! Located in the highly sought after neighborhood of Seven Oaks!Kitchen has just been updated with new floors, granite countertop and backsplash. With Safety, Security, and Convenience in mind, this smart home is fully equipped with a smart thermostat, electronic door keypad, security system and a ring doorbell. It is conveniently located close to Fort Meade, BWI Airport and Arundel Mills Mall. Less than 30 minute drive to both Washington D.C and Downtown Baltimore.This home has everything that you have been looking for and more!
