203 N Rosemont Avenue

Newly updated both inside and out, this classic Rancher has everything you've been looking for! The main living area boasts gorgeous hardwood floors, living room with a lovely bay window and fireplace, kitchen...
Renovated semi-detached brick home is move-in ready! Wood floors throughout this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Spacious living room, separate dining room, updated kitchen with marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances include gas cooking. The upper level has 3 spacious bedroom, all with wood floors, ceiling fans and updated full bathroom with wood floor. Unfinished lower lever offers you the opportunity to make it you own. Half bath, and utility room with washer, dryer and laundry tub. Walk out steps to the fully fenced yard and deck. Replacement windows. Won't last long, make your appointment today!
+G+You will love this delightful 3-story 2006 built home. This 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home has a 2-car garage, exe office, finished basement , deck for entertaining and fenced backyard +GG indoor giving you over 6000 sq. ft. of spacious elegance, natural hard wood floors throughout, and a modern gourmet kitchen. Imagine cuddling up to a cozy fireplace in the family room with a good book. All of this situated in a convenient, friendly neighborhood with outstanding schools, very close NIH, French School, YMCA and I495 beltway. - Please follow the CDC guidelines. Wear a mask when your in the house. All offers must be submitted by 12/14/2021.
Looking for the WOW Factor? You've got to see this rarely available rear building unit that offers enhanced privacy and wooded views. Possessing 3-levels at 2,218 sq. ft. this freshly painted, spacious townhouse in the coveted Andover/Foxridge community has lots of contemporary finishes, new doors, and new windows providing tons of natural light. Gleaming new wood floors greet you as you enter the center foyer. A living room and dining room to your right leads into an eat-in-kitchen with brand new SS appliances. And, there's a pantry, powder room and storage closet. From the foyer to the left is a large family room, and home office. Head up to the second level where new carpet, and a two-story landing with a skylight illuminates your way. This level has two bedrooms, a new bathroom and laundry/utility room. Ascend to the third level where the primary bedroom suite occupies the entire floor and offers new carpet, vaulted ceiling, new bathroom with soaking tub and shower stall, huge walk-in closet and fireplace. The suite also has a ceiling fan. Back on the main level, a private patio off the family room makes this home complete. Truly a turnkey home to relax or entertain in. Andover/Foxridge is a great community with pool, clubhouse, tot lot and low condo fees. Come see and be WOW'ed! Seller related to Agent. Offers will be presented Wednesday, December 15 at 6 pm.
Lovely-spacious split foyer home. Well maintained! Upper level features 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths, living room, dining room off kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops (refrigerator does not convey). Lower level features long family room with walk-out door to patio, 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, 2 dens (one has a bunk bed, and the other is used as storage... both almost same size, new owner can remove the wall that separate them to make it a large recreation room) and laundry room. Square footage is an estimate from old listing, must be verified by buyer or selling agent*. Deck with stairs to back yard with playset.
Enjoy living at Shipley Oaks, a beautiful new community of 13 Craftsman Style Homes! This is a rare opportunity own a new in Linthicum. Choose from architectural designs that feature either 1st or second floor Owner Bedroom/Bath suites. Visit our DECORATED Model Home OPEN Friday thru Tuesday 12-5 (by appointment Wed/Thur). Enjoy superb quality, wonderful standard appointments, and a design and selection process to streamline the building of the home of your dreams! Our homes are available with generous STANDARD FEATURES including Garages, Stone Water Table, choice of 1st Floor Owner+GGs Suite Option, Primary 2nd Floor Bedroom with Full Bath, Natural Gas, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Appliances, Granite Countertops, and much more. GRAND OPENING SPECIAL: YOUR CHOICE OF A FREE OUTDOOR PATIO WITH BUILT-IN FIREPIT AND BENCH SEATING OR 1/2 PRICE FINISHED BASEMENT!! PLUS, take advantage of BUILDER PAID CLOSING HELP with the use of Builder approved Lender & Title. This Community is directly across the street from Linthicum Park and Linthicum Heights Elementary School, all of this tucked away in the heart of Linthicum+G- convenient to Baltimore, Washington, local shopping, amenities, the airport and more ! WE HAVE IMMEDIATE DELIVEREY HOMES CURRENTLY AVAILABLE IN SHIPLEY OAKS. * Some Photos may be of Like Model.
BEAUTIFUL AND WELL MAINTAINED BRAMBLETON TOWNHOME!! Three Level Townhome with One-Car Front Load Garage, Covered Entry with Porch Light and a **BRAND NEW ROOF**. This Great Home Welcomes you with a Two-Story Foyer with Hardwood Floors, Wainscotting, Crystal Chandelier and Crown Molding. MAIN LEVEL Living Room and Dining Room with Recessed Lights and Hardwood Floors. LIVING ROOM with Recessed Lights, Blinds, Ceiling Fan and Surround Sound Speakers (Wall Mounted VIVIO 65" TV will Convey). DINING ROOM with NEW Chandelier, Coat Closet and Powder Room with Tiled Floor and Pedestal Sink. GOURMET KITCHEN with NEW LVP Hardwood Floors, Granite Counters with Breakfast Bar, NEW Built-In Microwave, NEW Sink Faucet with Sprayer, Tiled Marble Backsplash. Pantry, BREAKFAST ROOM with NEW Chandelier and Access to Large Deck (Beautiful Deck Furniture will Convey). UPPER LEVEL Hallway with Recessed Lights, NEW Berber Carpet and Access to Two Bedroom Suites. PRIMARY BEDROOM with French Doors, Recessed Lights, NEW Berber Carpet, Ceiling Fan, Two Closets and Ensuite Luxury Primary Bath with Soaking Tub, Walk-In Shower with Sliding Glass Doors and Double Sink Vanity with NEW Faucets. SECOND BEDROOM with Closet, NEW Berber Carpet, Ceiling Fan, Closet and Ensuite Bath with Sink Vanity and Tub/Shower Combination. LOWER LEVEL Hall with Tiled Floor, Recessed Lights, Coat Closet, Furnace Room and THIRD FULL BATHROOM with Sink Vanity and Tub/Shower Combination. THIRD BEDROOM with Ceiling Fan, NEW Berber Carpet, Closet and Sliding Doors to Landscaped and Fenced Backyard. LAUNDRY ROOM with Washer & Dryer, Built-In Cabinets, Tiled Floor and Access to Finished One-Car Garage. The Home is Freshly Painted in Neutral Color Palette. Enjoy Brambleton's 'FIVE-STAR' Amenities with Brambleton Town Center, Brambleton Golf-Course, Restaurants, Shops, OneLife Fitness, Movie Theater, State-Of-The-Art Library, Farmers Markets, 18 Miles of Walking/Bike Trails, Tennis Courts, Parks, Lakes, Dog Park, Pools and Clubhouse*** Easy Access to Dulles International Airport and Future Ashburn Metro Station *** HOA INCLUDES: Highspeed Internet, Cable TV, Lawn Service, Seasonal Mulching, Trash and Snow Removal *** OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY Dec 11 FROM1-4 PM *** PLEASE NOTE OFFER DEADLINE OF DEC 13 AT 5 PM ***
Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home is nestled on a nice wooded lot. You can't help to notice the large inviting front porch as soon as you pull up. When you enter your foyer you can see upgrades every where you look. Wide plank ceramic tile flooring throughout the living room ,dining room, and hallway. Ceramic tile in the kitchens and baths. Freshly painted walls in the living room, dining room, kitchen and hallway. Large back deck for grillin' and chillin' . Nice back yard ready for you to make it your own. Come get this gem while it's here, the market is still HOT! Start your coastal living now.
Rarely available 4BR, 2BA home in Rodgers Forge with detached garage. This home is a gem and ready for you to move in and start enjoying today. Open floor plan on first floor with light-filled kitchen with updated cabinets and appliances. Hardwoods through the first floor and upper floors. The first upstairs level features three bedrooms with tons of space. Step up to the upper level that makes a perfect 4th BR or office/den/rec space. Basement is finished as well and ready for whatever activities you can throw at it! Backyard gives you a huge detached garage for private parking or a workshop. Moments from all that Rodgers Forge, Stoneleigh, Towson, and more have to offer!
This recently renovated residence is ideally located in the Burleith neighborhood within close proximity to Georgetown. The house was completely renovated and remodeled in 2016 with no detail overlooked. A desirable open floor plan provides gracious flow between beautiful light-filled rooms, which have been wonderfully enhanced with the high-end fixtures and finishes. The main level has attractive hardwood floors and thick crown moldings, which are recurrent throughout the remainder of the house. The elegant living room adjoins the dining room, which is complemented with a coffered ceiling. The gourmet kitchen features beautiful marble countertops and backsplash and includes a large center island with a breakfast bar. There is a serving station with pantry storage, as well as a Thermador appliance package including a six-burner range, double wall ovens, dishwasher, refrigerator, and built-in microwave. The kitchen opens to the family room, which offers a gas fireplace, built-ins, and glass French doors to the rear terrace. The stone terrace is fully fenced and private. There is the added convenience of a powder room and coat closet on this floor. The second level offers two bedrooms, including the luxurious primary suite. The well-appointed primary bedroom features a private balcony overlooking the rear terrace, a spacious walk-in dressing room, and multiple secondary closets. Double doors lead to the spa-inspired marble bathroom which has dual vanities, a frameless glass shower, and separate soaking tub. The second bedroom on this floor has a double door closet and en-suite marble bathroom. The laundry is also located on this floor. The third level has two more bedrooms, both of which have en-suite marble bathrooms. There is also a wet bar with a beverage refrigerator on this level, which is conveniently located directly adjacent to the rear deck. The rear deck provides direct access to the roof terrace via a spiral staircase, a perfect place for entertaining with ample space for seating and 360-degree views. The lower level of the residence has a fifth bedroom and marble bathroom, a recreation room with rear exterior access, a wet bar with a full-sized secondary refrigerator and freezer, as well as abundant storage space. There is also an additional laundry hook-up in one of the oversized closets. A fully detached two-car garage is accessed via an alley in the back of the house. This wonderful residence is within walking distance to restaurants, shops, and neighborhood parks.
Unique Cape Cod on 2 acres in Hardwood! Beautiful woodwork is found throughout this entire 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Great room with 2 story brick fireplace and gorgeous wood ceiling. Kitchen with center cooking island and sunny breakfast room. Formal living and dining rooms. Main level primary suite with walk-in closet, spa like bath with skylight and spacious room with extra wide doorways and a bay window. 2 upper level bedrooms share a full bath. Unfinished bonus room on upper level. Unfinished lower level with high ceilings, fireplace and a rough in for a full bath! Large deck with peaceful views. Ramp in rear with access to main level living. Rear entry oversize 2-car garage. Fenced front yard with security gate. Your dream home becomes a reality!
3 Bed 1 Full Bath Rancher with beautiful hardwood throughout. The home boasts a 1-car detached garage, concrete driveway, and spacious fenced rear yard. Solar Panel lease must be assumed by the buyer. Garage roof replaced in 2020. The home's roof was replaced in 2018. Solar Panels were installed in 2010. Windows were replaced in 2010. A new furnace was installed in 2010. Home is centrally located to recreation such as MGM and the National Harbor, ample shopping, and commuter routes to Northern Virginia, Baltimore, and Washington DC, Beltway I-495, and 295. Book your appointment today!
What a gem of a find in Marumsco Hills! This gorgeous 3 level cape cod sited on almost a quarter acre features 5 bedrooms with a well-appointed full bathroom on every level. Freshly painted inside and out with new carpet and additional updates throughout, newer roof (2020) and mechanical systems, this beautiful home is a perfect for all. The spacious living room is flooded with natural light from a large beautiful grid window that flows into the eat-in kitchen - a chef+GGs delight with stainless steel appliances, natural wood cabinetry and granite countertops. Also completing the main level, there are two bedrooms and a full bath. Upstairs, you+GGll find two generously sized bedrooms and a full bath. Providing additional living space, the lower level is on walkout grade - ideal for entertaining with a wood burning fireplace, multi-purpose recreation room with sliding glass doors to the rear yard, another bedroom and full bathroom. The huge laundry room has extra cabinetry and plenty of storage space. More entertaining and play space can be found on the outdoor rear patio and yard. Close to I-95, Prince William Parkway and plenty of shopping and entertainment nearby, it+GGs the perfect home in a spectacular location!
Wonderful two bedroom/1bath first floor unit with storage located in the Irving Park neighborhood. Gleaming hardwood floors, updated kitchen, organized closets, garage parking, coin laundry in the basement, and a nice backyard to enjoy in the summer. Bedrooms will hold a queen bed and are the same size and separated. Beautiful kitchen which will accommodate a kitchen island enclosed back porch with add'l storage. Heat is included. One garage space is also included. Cats ok/Dogs are negotiable (breed and weight). Non Refundable Cat deposit $100/$350 Dog once approved. $350 per person non refundable move in fee per person and a $57 per person credit application.
Welcome to 7113 Evanston Rd. Tired of looking at homes that look they should be bulldozed, or nice homes that are in the middle of now where? Well, look no further. At first entrance you will feel the warm hardwood floors and metal spindles invite you right in. This home has been completely remodeled with all the looks of today. This home has beautiful white shaker cabinets with stainless steel appliances and modern granite counters. The entire main level has hardwoods throughout with recessed lights everywhere and upgraded baseboards. The main level bathroom is spacious with grey and white tones that perfectly complement the rest of the home. The basement is wide open with two additional bedrooms and completely upgraded full bathroom. The basement has been outfitted with all new carpets and a large laundry room with large windows that let tons of light in.
LIKE NEW!!! FANTASTIC LOCATION, only within minutes to Centreville and Downtown Manassas. This Beautiful Fully Renovated home offers all the features that most buyers dream for. A Contemporary appeal with the highest quality building materials. NEW: Vinyl Siding, Gutters, Double Hung Windows, Exterior Doors, Vinyl Trim, Fully Sodded front and backyard, A Beautiful Rear Deck with aluminum pickets. The Oversized Kitchen features all new cabinetry with Quartz countertops and Samsung Stainless Appliances. The interior Trim Package includes new contemporary shaker style doors, casing and baseboard. The 1st and 2nd floors feature hardwood flooring and oak stairs and railing. The upper level features a large Master bedroom with an oversized closet, a bath with elegant tile and a jetted tub for a relaxing bath. The Main level offers a separate dining room, a powder room, and a huge living room with sliding glass door overlooking the new beautiful deck. The lower level features all vinyl flooring, a laundry room, a full bath with built-in shower, a nice size Den/Office/Game room/exercise room, a large rec room/bedroom (with a wet bar) connecting to the fully fenced walk out level backyard. The entire house is beautifully painted with Sherwin Williams PR0-MAR 200 paint. This one won't last long. Schedule your tour today!
Fabulously updated and charming rowhome in the heart of Del Ray! Located on a friendly+-street near the Avenue, this 2 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for move-in! Enter into the living+-room with hardwood floors throughout, great natural light, and an easy flow into the dining room and kitchen. A functional and open kitchen boasts ample cabinetry, upgraded countertops, and stainless+-steel appliances with gas cooking. Eat breakfast at the peninsula+-island or just enjoy the open concept while cooking+-with friends! There is easy access from here to the backyard with a stone patio, perfect for grilling or gathering around+-a fire pit. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms (the primary being large enough to add a home office space!), and one fully updated bathroom. The finished lower level features a great recreation room, family room, or guest space with adjacent full and updated bathroom! There is plenty of storage in the laundry area, making this home so functional. 433 E Luray is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and the popular Del Ray+-Farmers Market. Steps to parks, dog parks, grocery stores, coffee shops, the metro and more!
Nestled on a quiet street just off bustling Kansas ave in the sought-after Georgia Avenue strip, this immaculate classic interior unit row home has been meticulously renovated from the ground up to meet the most stringent demands of modern luxury living without losing touch with its priceless historic charm. Stepping through the intricate main entrance reveals wide plank white oak floors throughout the main level, augmenting the already abundant natural light streaming in through large bay windows. The wonderful house boasts immaculately designed and high-end designer finishes and well-crafted details like an incredible chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a gas range, a French door refrigerator, and an oven; high-ceiling open spaces, Pella windows, recessed lighting. The luxury owner's suite features a spacious glass-enclosed shower coupled with double sink vanities, his and her custom closet. Two spacious bedrooms, bathroom hall, and laundry. The lower level has rental potential with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, access to the patio its own private rear entrances with rear private parking.
Pack your bags and move right in!!! Enjoy all the amenities of Rosemont, Delray and Old Town plus be at the Braddock and King Street metros within minutes. Everything has been done in this three bedroom, four and one half bath home. Stately brick end townhouse situated on oversized lot with fence yard creating wonderful privacy and feeling more like single family home. Features include hardwood floors on three levels, living room with pretty windows, tall ceilings moldings and wood burning fireplace, formal dining room and cook's delight kitchen including top of line appliances, tons of storage, granite countertops, breakfast bar and island. Upper two levels have three bedrooms and three baths plus office/playroom and two newly redone baths. Lower level has wonderful family room with gas fireplace and full bath and spacious storage room. Lower level opens to OFF STREE PARKING.
Luxury lifestyle in an amazing community with boundless amenities. End-unit townhome only a couple of years old, full of added options and upgrades. Located in the highly sought-after Parkside at Westphalia Gourmet kitchen in a beautifully designed open floor plan concept that includes an oversized island and stainless steel appliances. Large living room and dining room. End unit brings in even more sunlight, brightness, and home warmth. Living room opens to a magnificent deck overlooking the woods. High ceilings throughout. Large master bedroom with dazzling master bathroom. In addition to all the upgrades and options from the builder, owner invested over $20K in outdoor entertainment including an outdoor hot tub with separate electrical panel and controls, as well as fencing to provide even more privacy. Community amenities include multiple pools, clubs, large clubhouse for events of all kinds, fitness room, spa, bar lounge, theater room, and much more. Acres of open space including dog parks, walking-jogging trails etc. Also featured are an outdoor amphitheater, tennis courts, picnic areas, multiple playgrounds, and pavilions. Strategically located with quick access to The National Harbor, JBA, Alexandria, and DC.
Just in time for the Holidays- a rarely available end unit town home in Carolina Oaks! +G+The Brookstone+G- model is a timeless and spacious model with a twist- (You will LOVE the Primary Bedroom+GGs fourth level Loft!) Lovingly maintained and amazingly updated (WOW!) by the original owners, the interior of this home is truly stunning at every turn. It+GGs hard to believe that you are only 5 miles to Rail (VRE) and only 7 miles to Metro yet you feel in a world of your own whether relaxing on any of the fabulous four levels, dining on the private rear deck or gardening in the backyard surrounded by mature landscaping and privacy fence. Lucky new owners will benefit from $$$THOUSANDS $$$ invested in updates and remodels that include Renewal by Anderson windows, exterior and sliding glass doors (2021). New roof with snow guards, gutters and downspouts (2018), Novabell porcelain tile Kitchen flooring, Cambria Quartz Countertop, and Cherry cabinets (2017), Whole House Humidifier (2019) Carrier Gas Furnace ( 2018), Newer appliances and UV air scrubber (2016-2017), New Central Air units inside and out (2014). See documents section for further details on upgrades and minor exceptions. Upon arrival an attractive split brick staircase delivers you to the front door. Inside- wood stairs at the foyer lead to the landing with an expansive view of the Sunken Living Room with stunning Santos Mahogany Wood Floors and the Elevated Dining Room with Brazilian Cherry Floors, crown and chair molding. The thoroughly modern Kitchen runs across the rear of the home featuring impressive Cherry Cabinets, Cambira Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and porcelain flooring. The New Anderson sliding door in the kitchen opens to the spacious rear deck overlooking the private back yard. Back inside, a coat closet and charming powder room complete the first floor. The hardwoods continue as you take a flight of Cherry stairs up to the bedroom level featuring 3 bedrooms, the loft and 2 remodeled full baths. The Primary Owner+GGs Suite has a soaring vaulted ceiling with ceiling fan that reveals a fourth level loft (with additional ceiling fan & skylights) with a dramatic view back down into the Primary Bedroom. The loft is a fantastic place to unwind, do yoga, read or the ideal home office in the quietest corner of the home. The Primary Bedroom & Loft floors are Acacia hardwood. The Primary Bedroom Bath is a luxury retreat with a two- person, dual head Travertine Tile shower and dual vanity with granite top. Bedrooms two and three also feature Acacia Wood Flooring and the full hall bath is stylishly updated with a Travertine tile shower/tub and a modern vanity with granite top. The lower-level features cozy carpet, a wood burning corner fireplace (as-is), a laundry area, a rough- in for a future bath and a door to the rear yard. This fantastic home has an equally fabulous location close to shopping, Dulles International Airport, the Franconia- Springfield Metro Station Blue Line, The Virginia Railway Express and a nearby park and ride bus station at nearby Rolling Valley Mall. This is the one you have been waiting for!
