State commission plans to cut Alaska lawmakers’ per-diem expense payments

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruption in every part of what we thought were our normal lives. In addition to disruptions to our world economy, politics and health, the pandemic has noticeably exacerbated a slow boiling crisis in public education: recruiting and retaining the high-quality educators all students deserve. Throughout the country, school districts grapple with large-scale vacancies, midyear retirements and resignations, and more than 30% fewer Americans choosing education as a career compared to 10 years ago. The group that will feel the largest impact of this educator shortage crisis? Our students. The No. 1 impact within the control of public education on student success is having high-quality educators. If school districts cannot attract and retain educators, students’ educational experiences suffer, affecting communities for generations. Throughout the country, districts are realizing this and offering salary increases and incentives such as transferring more years of experience, funding continuing education, and technology stipends. Here in Alaska, we are doing nothing to attract and retain educators. On both local and state levels, we need to incentivize educators to teach -- and continue to teach -- in Alaska.

2 DAYS AGO