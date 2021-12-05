State commission plans to cut Alaska lawmakers’ per-diem expense payments
By James Brooks
Anchorage Daily News
5 days ago
JUNEAU — Citing public concern over the cost of Alaska legislators’ daily expense payments, the five-member Alaska State Officers Compensation Commission is planning to strictly limit those payments and boost lawmakers’ base salary to compensate. “This really is a magic moment for people who want to do something,” said...
Without explanation, the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.’s board of trustees abruptly removed executive director Angela Rodell on Thursday despite record-breaking performance by the fund over the past year. The fund provides most of the revenue for Alaska’s services, and state legislators said they were stunned by the action, which...
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas lawmakers are getting closer to cutting the state’s income tax rate, but not every legislator is on board. While a majority of lawmakers are supporting cutting the tax rate from 5.9 percent down to 4.9 percent by the year 2025, opponents say it will only benefit the rich.
Governor Holcomb is taking a wait-and-see approach to House Republicans’ plans for a tax cut. Hoosiers will receive a one-time income tax cut next year under the state’s automatic tax rebate law. Speaker Todd Huston says Republicans will propose an income tax cut, though he says they’re still deciding whether to cut the tax rate or give Hoosiers a credit on their return.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Editor's Note: The video attached discusses the special session before lawmakers voted on tax cut packages. Arkansas lawmakers have given initial approval to the largest tax cut in the state's history. The Senate and House on Wednesday approved identical versions of the tax cut package,...
Some Alaska lawmakers and aides who normally take a ferry to Juneau for the legislative session found themselves scrambling to make alternative travel plans last week after finding out that the Matanuska state ferry would not be back in service before the new year, as originally planned. Late last week,...
When Jared Polis provided the bulk of the funding in 2006 for signatures placing a constitutional amendment on the ballot creating Colorado’s Independent Ethics Commission (IEC), he was attempting to burnish his political reform credentials for future election campaigns. Polis never intended to remain a member of the state’s Board of Education any longer than was absolutely necessary before seeking higher office. Alas, the language of his amendment was slapped together with little thought, as even the Governor has since acknowledged, and it has evolved as a toothless, irrelevant monstrosity that creates more ethical problems than it resolves.
Alaska’s politicians are beginning to adjust to a new political map defined by the state’s redistricting board, even as dissatisfied governments and groups file lawsuits and seek to change the board’s work. If the new redistricting map survives legal challenge, observers say it will not radically change the number of...
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A conservative freshman state legislator announced plans Monday to run for governor in Alaska, joining a field that includes Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a former governor and a former state lawmaker. Rep. Christopher Kurka, a Wasilla Republican, announced his plans in a video on social media...
James River Church hands out Christmas presents to 1,200 children through ‘Season of Giving’ campaign. A powerful cold front will bring in much cooler conditions for the weekend. Missouri State Board of Education looks to increase minimum starting teacher salary. Tornadoes, large hail and high winds are all...
State lawmakers preparing to convene legislative sessions in the new year are confronted with a scenario unlike any they, or most of their predecessors, have ever experienced: budgets that are flush with cash after a year of record-setting surpluses.
MINNEAPOLIS — Supporters of paid family and sick leave in Minnesota say they have renewed hope 2022 will be the year the lawmakers create a statewide system that could help people who work for companies that are too small to afford extended paid breaks. The idea has been debated...
Congressman Don Young recently joined both of Alaska’s U.S. senators, Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, in voting to pass the historic Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act — a bill that will improve the lives of Alaskans and all Americans. This law will finally provide the long-overdue funding we need to improve our roads and bridges and prepare America for the future.
BOISE, Idaho — Rep. Muffy Davis of Ketchum will become a Blaine County commissioner in 2022. Gov. Brad Little's office announced Friday that the governor has appointed Davis the seat being vacated by Jacob Greenberg, who is leaving the Blaine County Commission at the end of this month. Davis will serve the remainder of Greenberg's term, which ends in January of 2023.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruption in every part of what we thought were our normal lives. In addition to disruptions to our world economy, politics and health, the pandemic has noticeably exacerbated a slow boiling crisis in public education: recruiting and retaining the high-quality educators all students deserve. Throughout the country, school districts grapple with large-scale vacancies, midyear retirements and resignations, and more than 30% fewer Americans choosing education as a career compared to 10 years ago. The group that will feel the largest impact of this educator shortage crisis? Our students. The No. 1 impact within the control of public education on student success is having high-quality educators. If school districts cannot attract and retain educators, students’ educational experiences suffer, affecting communities for generations. Throughout the country, districts are realizing this and offering salary increases and incentives such as transferring more years of experience, funding continuing education, and technology stipends. Here in Alaska, we are doing nothing to attract and retain educators. On both local and state levels, we need to incentivize educators to teach -- and continue to teach -- in Alaska.
The federal child tax credit that's been providing families $3,000 to $3,600 per child since March is set to expire on Jan. 1, but some Americans will continue receiving checks through state programs spreading across the country. Why it matters: Seven states already have their own child tax credits, and...
AUSTIN, Texas (KARM/KCIT) — On Wednesday, Dec. 8, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement about his Executive Order GA-40, which prevents employers from imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates on employees with certain exemptions. The statement came after the Texas Workforce Commission sent a letter to Texas employers in order to clarify the state law. TWC […]
