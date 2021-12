There is no denying that the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix was undoubtedly one of the most controversial races of the 2021 season. With Hamilton and Verstappen going back and fro throughout, a total of five drivers were not able to complete the race, with multiple restarts along with numerous virtual yellow stops. With both title protagonists now being level on points, Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid could not control his excitement as the action heats up entering the final race in Abu Dhabi.

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO