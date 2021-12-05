Three Big Takeaways in Demolition of Knicks

When you witness a Kevin Knox sighting in the 1st half, it can only mean one of two things: the Knicks are up big, or the Knicks are down big. And in the case of Thursday night’s home game against a really solid Chicago Bulls team, it was the latter. While the game was close for the first seven or so minutes, by the time the first quarter was over, the Knicks were down 37-19. With 4:14 left in the 1st, Taj Gibson picked up two quick technical fouls to get ejected (after just three minutes of action).

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO