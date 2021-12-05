3557 Juneway

Beautiful move in ready home in the Belair-Edison Community. This home will greet you with warmth upon entry. Features kitchen with SS appliances & granite countertops. Living room with hardwood floors and adjacent dining room. Second level equipped with 3 spacious bedrooms and full...
Nestled in the heart of the beautiful Fort Valley, with views that make you want to never leave. This property offers a creek fed pond for all your enjoyments. There is a conventional 3 bedroom septic on the property and a well. The log structure on the property could be restored to it+GGs previous beauty and make the perfect home or getaway. The views offered from this property are serene and unmatched. This property is a must see and one you will fall in love with. Owner/Agent.
BEAUTIFUL AND WELL MAINTAINED BRAMBLETON TOWNHOME!! Three Level Townhome with One-Car Front Load Garage, Covered Entry with Porch Light and a **BRAND NEW ROOF**. This Great Home Welcomes you with a Two-Story Foyer with Hardwood Floors, Wainscotting, Crystal Chandelier and Crown Molding. MAIN LEVEL Living Room and Dining Room with Recessed Lights and Hardwood Floors. LIVING ROOM with Recessed Lights, Blinds, Ceiling Fan and Surround Sound Speakers (Wall Mounted VIVIO 65" TV will Convey). DINING ROOM with NEW Chandelier, Coat Closet and Powder Room with Tiled Floor and Pedestal Sink. GOURMET KITCHEN with NEW LVP Hardwood Floors, Granite Counters with Breakfast Bar, NEW Built-In Microwave, NEW Sink Faucet with Sprayer, Tiled Marble Backsplash. Pantry, BREAKFAST ROOM with NEW Chandelier and Access to Large Deck (Beautiful Deck Furniture will Convey). UPPER LEVEL Hallway with Recessed Lights, NEW Berber Carpet and Access to Two Bedroom Suites. PRIMARY BEDROOM with French Doors, Recessed Lights, NEW Berber Carpet, Ceiling Fan, Two Closets and Ensuite Luxury Primary Bath with Soaking Tub, Walk-In Shower with Sliding Glass Doors and Double Sink Vanity with NEW Faucets. SECOND BEDROOM with Closet, NEW Berber Carpet, Ceiling Fan, Closet and Ensuite Bath with Sink Vanity and Tub/Shower Combination. LOWER LEVEL Hall with Tiled Floor, Recessed Lights, Coat Closet, Furnace Room and THIRD FULL BATHROOM with Sink Vanity and Tub/Shower Combination. THIRD BEDROOM with Ceiling Fan, NEW Berber Carpet, Closet and Sliding Doors to Landscaped and Fenced Backyard. LAUNDRY ROOM with Washer & Dryer, Built-In Cabinets, Tiled Floor and Access to Finished One-Car Garage. The Home is Freshly Painted in Neutral Color Palette. Enjoy Brambleton's 'FIVE-STAR' Amenities with Brambleton Town Center, Brambleton Golf-Course, Restaurants, Shops, OneLife Fitness, Movie Theater, State-Of-The-Art Library, Farmers Markets, 18 Miles of Walking/Bike Trails, Tennis Courts, Parks, Lakes, Dog Park, Pools and Clubhouse*** Easy Access to Dulles International Airport and Future Ashburn Metro Station *** HOA INCLUDES: Highspeed Internet, Cable TV, Lawn Service, Seasonal Mulching, Trash and Snow Removal *** OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY Dec 11 FROM1-4 PM *** PLEASE NOTE OFFER DEADLINE OF DEC 13 AT 5 PM ***
Immaculate home in convenient Hollywood neighborhood. Main level owner's suite includes walk in closets, soaking tub, & large shower. Theatre room and second kitchen in lower level for entertaining. Spacious main kitchen, too! Open ceiling and fireplace in living room. Extra concrete pad next to garage for additional parking space.
Renovated semi-detached brick home is move-in ready! Wood floors throughout this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Spacious living room, separate dining room, updated kitchen with marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances include gas cooking. The upper level has 3 spacious bedroom, all with wood floors, ceiling fans and updated full bathroom with wood floor. Unfinished lower lever offers you the opportunity to make it you own. Half bath, and utility room with washer, dryer and laundry tub. Walk out steps to the fully fenced yard and deck. Replacement windows. Won't last long, make your appointment today!
+G+You will love this delightful 3-story 2006 built home. This 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home has a 2-car garage, exe office, finished basement , deck for entertaining and fenced backyard +GG indoor giving you over 6000 sq. ft. of spacious elegance, natural hard wood floors throughout, and a modern gourmet kitchen. Imagine cuddling up to a cozy fireplace in the family room with a good book. All of this situated in a convenient, friendly neighborhood with outstanding schools, very close NIH, French School, YMCA and I495 beltway. - Please follow the CDC guidelines. Wear a mask when your in the house. All offers must be submitted by 12/14/2021.
Looking for the WOW Factor? You've got to see this rarely available rear building unit that offers enhanced privacy and wooded views. Possessing 3-levels at 2,218 sq. ft. this freshly painted, spacious townhouse in the coveted Andover/Foxridge community has lots of contemporary finishes, new doors, and new windows providing tons of natural light. Gleaming new wood floors greet you as you enter the center foyer. A living room and dining room to your right leads into an eat-in-kitchen with brand new SS appliances. And, there's a pantry, powder room and storage closet. From the foyer to the left is a large family room, and home office. Head up to the second level where new carpet, and a two-story landing with a skylight illuminates your way. This level has two bedrooms, a new bathroom and laundry/utility room. Ascend to the third level where the primary bedroom suite occupies the entire floor and offers new carpet, vaulted ceiling, new bathroom with soaking tub and shower stall, huge walk-in closet and fireplace. The suite also has a ceiling fan. Back on the main level, a private patio off the family room makes this home complete. Truly a turnkey home to relax or entertain in. Andover/Foxridge is a great community with pool, clubhouse, tot lot and low condo fees. Come see and be WOW'ed! Seller related to Agent. Offers will be presented Wednesday, December 15 at 6 pm.
Lovely-spacious split foyer home. Well maintained! Upper level features 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths, living room, dining room off kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops (refrigerator does not convey). Lower level features long family room with walk-out door to patio, 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, 2 dens (one has a bunk bed, and the other is used as storage... both almost same size, new owner can remove the wall that separate them to make it a large recreation room) and laundry room. Square footage is an estimate from old listing, must be verified by buyer or selling agent*. Deck with stairs to back yard with playset.
This community offers garden style units with reserved parking, tranquil surroundings and less than two miles to the Suitland metro. Well-maintained exterior with secured building entry. newly renovated bathroom, new refrigerator, new HVAC system, and upgraded electrical panel. Well maintained interior with great natural lighting. Please contact for more information or to schedule a showing.
This recently renovated residence is ideally located in the Burleith neighborhood within close proximity to Georgetown. The house was completely renovated and remodeled in 2016 with no detail overlooked. A desirable open floor plan provides gracious flow between beautiful light-filled rooms, which have been wonderfully enhanced with the high-end fixtures and finishes. The main level has attractive hardwood floors and thick crown moldings, which are recurrent throughout the remainder of the house. The elegant living room adjoins the dining room, which is complemented with a coffered ceiling. The gourmet kitchen features beautiful marble countertops and backsplash and includes a large center island with a breakfast bar. There is a serving station with pantry storage, as well as a Thermador appliance package including a six-burner range, double wall ovens, dishwasher, refrigerator, and built-in microwave. The kitchen opens to the family room, which offers a gas fireplace, built-ins, and glass French doors to the rear terrace. The stone terrace is fully fenced and private. There is the added convenience of a powder room and coat closet on this floor. The second level offers two bedrooms, including the luxurious primary suite. The well-appointed primary bedroom features a private balcony overlooking the rear terrace, a spacious walk-in dressing room, and multiple secondary closets. Double doors lead to the spa-inspired marble bathroom which has dual vanities, a frameless glass shower, and separate soaking tub. The second bedroom on this floor has a double door closet and en-suite marble bathroom. The laundry is also located on this floor. The third level has two more bedrooms, both of which have en-suite marble bathrooms. There is also a wet bar with a beverage refrigerator on this level, which is conveniently located directly adjacent to the rear deck. The rear deck provides direct access to the roof terrace via a spiral staircase, a perfect place for entertaining with ample space for seating and 360-degree views. The lower level of the residence has a fifth bedroom and marble bathroom, a recreation room with rear exterior access, a wet bar with a full-sized secondary refrigerator and freezer, as well as abundant storage space. There is also an additional laundry hook-up in one of the oversized closets. A fully detached two-car garage is accessed via an alley in the back of the house. This wonderful residence is within walking distance to restaurants, shops, and neighborhood parks.
This property is now under auction terms. This property is subject to a 5% buyer+GGs premium pursuant to the Auction Terms & Conditions (minimums may apply). Buyer representing self will not be paid a broker co-op commission. Charming Highlandtown home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, exposed brick, hardwoods on main level, previously updated kitchen w/ granite counters, updated baths and finished basement w/ bedroom & full bath . Close to commuter routes. Under 2 miles to Hopkins-Bayview and Johns Hopkins Hospital. AUCTION DATE : 1/15/22-1/18/22.
This is a Great House in a great location beside Columbia pike and route 7(Lessburg pike)(baileys cross roads)Amazing new FULL remodeled Single family Colonial home(can be used as personal multi-family)w/3 Levels new modern Hardwood floors w/high gloss coating easy clean up after Airbnb guests/water spills/pets NEW Luxury high end stainless steel appliances Home has an astounding 15 rooms Brand New finished full walk out basement w/marble kitchenette,Colonial currently used as Airbnb/Corporate Rental Biz until sold or new owner can continue w/current 1 staff to run the biz for them stress free Summer rates bring in $15k-$20k per month. 3rd level boasts 5 Hugh walk in closets each closest comes with large windows to allow alot of natural light and have outlets and USB chargers, custom closets and shelfs Alot of storage Front of the home has big wide front covered porch Back yard has huge deck w/2 exits stairs Main Level has a 1st private kitchenette. 1st level has 2 bedrooms/office/library plus 2nd Kitchenette. New Finished basement was designed by architectural engineer has 3rd Marble Kitchenette 2nd office/2nd library/gym/media room huge laundry room 2 of the basement rooms have double wide french doors that can combine 4 of the rooms into 2 big wide rooms for extra office or gym space New finished Basement currently rented rent for $2350+ per month. Right beside this colonial & same street,u will acres of raw fenced up land The developer & Fairfax county have teamed up to build high end mixed use development/restaurant/retail and apartments/condos on top and 1 million dollar plus townhomes nice park w/outdoor seating.This whole street all the way to Columbia pike will be transformed & redesign for the future of urban design planning of copying Arlington type retail/design. This street will turn into a mosaic district or Clarendon type area with amazing architectural design/roads lighting landscaping/public parks/seating. This Great home is not only in the best location but also will be worth alot of money once all this mix use development is built on this street. The Airbnb/corporate biz will also become way more profitable with all the new modern development.This airbnb/corporate rental home can come fully furnished with high end 4 black out/insulated curtains per window to keep the light/heat and cold out of the home to make your airbnb guests more comfortable.Home comes fully furnished with beds/mattress, couches, futons, pull out beds,tvs a ton of extra blankets, cooking essentials tons of extra bed sheets, tons of pillows,towels,cleaning supplies,10 vacuums,6 fridges,5 microwaves,3 convection glass stoves for cooking.Home has been professionally staged with picture frames/art, toys for kids. Fish tank. Because this home is for airbnb,nothing in the home is builder grade.Home has highend finishes,extensive crown moldings throughout,excessive lighting packages in hallways & rooms high end facets,bathroom vanities,Italian carrara marble bath double sink majority of rooms have beautiful gold medallions,10 crystal chandeliers rain forest showers heads extra big facets.Home has foam board insulation on the outside for added savings in utilities from heat and cold.Attic upgraded r-60 insulation.Surround 360 wifi routers for all the airbnb guests to be able to get fast internet since the home is so big.Extensive landscaping of leyland cypress trees/Emerald Green/orange tress that will give alot of privacy to the home.Majority of landscaping has tons of marble chips & river rocks ontop of heavy landscape fabric to save money on maintenance.Back yard has additional seating for airbnb guests with a Hugh Texas bar b q pit.Home has over sized shed.The side of the home has beautiful wooded area where they have setup yogo mats for the airbnb guests to exercise. Many actives all over the home for the airbnb guests. Home has a smaller 2nd deck for easy private kitchen access New Concrete driveway & pathway.
Ever dreamed of your own farm in the hills of Western Maryland? Than this beautiful 6.42 acre patch of rolling pasture is a dream come true! Easy access from I-68 so you can escape the city stress and retreat to you own little piece of mountain heaven. Call today for more details!
Unique Cape Cod on 2 acres in Hardwood! Beautiful woodwork is found throughout this entire 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Great room with 2 story brick fireplace and gorgeous wood ceiling. Kitchen with center cooking island and sunny breakfast room. Formal living and dining rooms. Main level primary suite with walk-in closet, spa like bath with skylight and spacious room with extra wide doorways and a bay window. 2 upper level bedrooms share a full bath. Unfinished bonus room on upper level. Unfinished lower level with high ceilings, fireplace and a rough in for a full bath! Large deck with peaceful views. Ramp in rear with access to main level living. Rear entry oversize 2-car garage. Fenced front yard with security gate. Your dream home becomes a reality!
Amazing land property at Twin Lakes! .77 acres located across the street from 1 of 3 lakes in the Twin Lakes subdivision. Fishing, swim or boat! Property has been perked and flags are in place. Must See!!Located on West Daffodil Rd between 207 & 257. Listing courtesy of Pearson Smith...
This community is nestled in the heart of Rockville, within walking distance to the metro. We also offer a loft level outdoor space to enjoy while entertaining outdoors. Enter the main level with an open concept that brightens up the home. Spend your time creating memories with your loved ones in your large kitchen while preparing award winning dishes to share. Energy-efficient appliances that offer low maintenance for those looking for minimal upkeep. Fine dining at the Rio or Crown just minutes away and easy access to I-270 and 495. *Photos are of model home.* We are currently following local government guidelines regarding COVID-19.
Beautiful 16+ acre lot with mountain views. No HOA, covenants or restrictions! Wooded and mostly level lot which is not on the side of a mountain! Beautiful mountain views across the street at the front of the property. This is raw land with hardwood, oaks and a small patch of pines towards the back of the property. There is a dry creek that runs through when there is rain (see plat). Approximately 150 feet of road frontage (see plat). Road in front of house is gravel but it's only 200 yards to paved roads. VDOT maintains the gravel road. There is a County school bus stop nearby. Electric is nearby. Note that only Parcel B is for sale. Parcel A (with house) is not for sale. Close to town, shopping, restaurants, hiking, Shenandoah River, and commuting routes.
ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 01/04 @10:00 am. Ends 01/06 @11:20 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story Shell located in the Carrollton Ridge area. Property is in need of major renovations. MINUTES to Westside Shopping Center, Mt. Clare Junction, Carroll Park, Carroll Park Golf Course, & Grace Medical Center. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery Wilkens Ave. Property is Vacant - $3,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
What a gem of a find in Marumsco Hills! This gorgeous 3 level cape cod sited on almost a quarter acre features 5 bedrooms with a well-appointed full bathroom on every level. Freshly painted inside and out with new carpet and additional updates throughout, newer roof (2020) and mechanical systems, this beautiful home is a perfect for all. The spacious living room is flooded with natural light from a large beautiful grid window that flows into the eat-in kitchen - a chef+GGs delight with stainless steel appliances, natural wood cabinetry and granite countertops. Also completing the main level, there are two bedrooms and a full bath. Upstairs, you+GGll find two generously sized bedrooms and a full bath. Providing additional living space, the lower level is on walkout grade - ideal for entertaining with a wood burning fireplace, multi-purpose recreation room with sliding glass doors to the rear yard, another bedroom and full bathroom. The huge laundry room has extra cabinetry and plenty of storage space. More entertaining and play space can be found on the outdoor rear patio and yard. Close to I-95, Prince William Parkway and plenty of shopping and entertainment nearby, it+GGs the perfect home in a spectacular location!
