2417 Kemper Road

Wow! This home is incredibly beautiful! Just about everything is remodeled almost from top to bottom. Walls were removed to offer a unique open floor plan. Huge island with lots of seating.Beautiful custom lighting fixtures and recessed lighting as well as plenty of storage and natural...
Nestled in the heart of the beautiful Fort Valley, with views that make you want to never leave. This property offers a creek fed pond for all your enjoyments. There is a conventional 3 bedroom septic on the property and a well. The log structure on the property could be restored to it+GGs previous beauty and make the perfect home or getaway. The views offered from this property are serene and unmatched. This property is a must see and one you will fall in love with. Owner/Agent.
Looking for the WOW Factor? You've got to see this rarely available rear building unit that offers enhanced privacy and wooded views. Possessing 3-levels at 2,218 sq. ft. this freshly painted, spacious townhouse in the coveted Andover/Foxridge community has lots of contemporary finishes, new doors, and new windows providing tons of natural light. Gleaming new wood floors greet you as you enter the center foyer. A living room and dining room to your right leads into an eat-in-kitchen with brand new SS appliances. And, there's a pantry, powder room and storage closet. From the foyer to the left is a large family room, and home office. Head up to the second level where new carpet, and a two-story landing with a skylight illuminates your way. This level has two bedrooms, a new bathroom and laundry/utility room. Ascend to the third level where the primary bedroom suite occupies the entire floor and offers new carpet, vaulted ceiling, new bathroom with soaking tub and shower stall, huge walk-in closet and fireplace. The suite also has a ceiling fan. Back on the main level, a private patio off the family room makes this home complete. Truly a turnkey home to relax or entertain in. Andover/Foxridge is a great community with pool, clubhouse, tot lot and low condo fees. Come see and be WOW'ed! Seller related to Agent. Offers will be presented Wednesday, December 15 at 6 pm.
This community offers garden style units with reserved parking, tranquil surroundings and less than two miles to the Suitland metro. Well-maintained exterior with secured building entry. newly renovated bathroom, new refrigerator, new HVAC system, and upgraded electrical panel. Well maintained interior with great natural lighting. Please contact for more information or to schedule a showing.
Enjoy living at Shipley Oaks, a beautiful new community of 13 Craftsman Style Homes! This is a rare opportunity own a new in Linthicum. Choose from architectural designs that feature either 1st or second floor Owner Bedroom/Bath suites. Visit our DECORATED Model Home OPEN Friday thru Tuesday 12-5 (by appointment Wed/Thur). Enjoy superb quality, wonderful standard appointments, and a design and selection process to streamline the building of the home of your dreams! Our homes are available with generous STANDARD FEATURES including Garages, Stone Water Table, choice of 1st Floor Owner+GGs Suite Option, Primary 2nd Floor Bedroom with Full Bath, Natural Gas, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Appliances, Granite Countertops, and much more. GRAND OPENING SPECIAL: YOUR CHOICE OF A FREE OUTDOOR PATIO WITH BUILT-IN FIREPIT AND BENCH SEATING OR 1/2 PRICE FINISHED BASEMENT!! PLUS, take advantage of BUILDER PAID CLOSING HELP with the use of Builder approved Lender & Title. This Community is directly across the street from Linthicum Park and Linthicum Heights Elementary School, all of this tucked away in the heart of Linthicum+G- convenient to Baltimore, Washington, local shopping, amenities, the airport and more ! WE HAVE IMMEDIATE DELIVEREY HOMES CURRENTLY AVAILABLE IN SHIPLEY OAKS. * Some Photos may be of Like Model.
Lovely-spacious split foyer home. Well maintained! Upper level features 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths, living room, dining room off kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops (refrigerator does not convey). Lower level features long family room with walk-out door to patio, 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, 2 dens (one has a bunk bed, and the other is used as storage... both almost same size, new owner can remove the wall that separate them to make it a large recreation room) and laundry room. Square footage is an estimate from old listing, must be verified by buyer or selling agent*. Deck with stairs to back yard with playset.
Immaculate home in convenient Hollywood neighborhood. Main level owner's suite includes walk in closets, soaking tub, & large shower. Theatre room and second kitchen in lower level for entertaining. Spacious main kitchen, too! Open ceiling and fireplace in living room. Extra concrete pad next to garage for additional parking space.
Rarely available 4BR, 2BA home in Rodgers Forge with detached garage. This home is a gem and ready for you to move in and start enjoying today. Open floor plan on first floor with light-filled kitchen with updated cabinets and appliances. Hardwoods through the first floor and upper floors. The first upstairs level features three bedrooms with tons of space. Step up to the upper level that makes a perfect 4th BR or office/den/rec space. Basement is finished as well and ready for whatever activities you can throw at it! Backyard gives you a huge detached garage for private parking or a workshop. Moments from all that Rodgers Forge, Stoneleigh, Towson, and more have to offer!
BEAUTIFUL AND WELL MAINTAINED BRAMBLETON TOWNHOME!! Three Level Townhome with One-Car Front Load Garage, Covered Entry with Porch Light and a **BRAND NEW ROOF**. This Great Home Welcomes you with a Two-Story Foyer with Hardwood Floors, Wainscotting, Crystal Chandelier and Crown Molding. MAIN LEVEL Living Room and Dining Room with Recessed Lights and Hardwood Floors. LIVING ROOM with Recessed Lights, Blinds, Ceiling Fan and Surround Sound Speakers (Wall Mounted VIVIO 65" TV will Convey). DINING ROOM with NEW Chandelier, Coat Closet and Powder Room with Tiled Floor and Pedestal Sink. GOURMET KITCHEN with NEW LVP Hardwood Floors, Granite Counters with Breakfast Bar, NEW Built-In Microwave, NEW Sink Faucet with Sprayer, Tiled Marble Backsplash. Pantry, BREAKFAST ROOM with NEW Chandelier and Access to Large Deck (Beautiful Deck Furniture will Convey). UPPER LEVEL Hallway with Recessed Lights, NEW Berber Carpet and Access to Two Bedroom Suites. PRIMARY BEDROOM with French Doors, Recessed Lights, NEW Berber Carpet, Ceiling Fan, Two Closets and Ensuite Luxury Primary Bath with Soaking Tub, Walk-In Shower with Sliding Glass Doors and Double Sink Vanity with NEW Faucets. SECOND BEDROOM with Closet, NEW Berber Carpet, Ceiling Fan, Closet and Ensuite Bath with Sink Vanity and Tub/Shower Combination. LOWER LEVEL Hall with Tiled Floor, Recessed Lights, Coat Closet, Furnace Room and THIRD FULL BATHROOM with Sink Vanity and Tub/Shower Combination. THIRD BEDROOM with Ceiling Fan, NEW Berber Carpet, Closet and Sliding Doors to Landscaped and Fenced Backyard. LAUNDRY ROOM with Washer & Dryer, Built-In Cabinets, Tiled Floor and Access to Finished One-Car Garage. The Home is Freshly Painted in Neutral Color Palette. Enjoy Brambleton's 'FIVE-STAR' Amenities with Brambleton Town Center, Brambleton Golf-Course, Restaurants, Shops, OneLife Fitness, Movie Theater, State-Of-The-Art Library, Farmers Markets, 18 Miles of Walking/Bike Trails, Tennis Courts, Parks, Lakes, Dog Park, Pools and Clubhouse*** Easy Access to Dulles International Airport and Future Ashburn Metro Station *** HOA INCLUDES: Highspeed Internet, Cable TV, Lawn Service, Seasonal Mulching, Trash and Snow Removal *** OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY Dec 11 FROM1-4 PM *** PLEASE NOTE OFFER DEADLINE OF DEC 13 AT 5 PM ***
+G+You will love this delightful 3-story 2006 built home. This 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home has a 2-car garage, exe office, finished basement , deck for entertaining and fenced backyard +GG indoor giving you over 6000 sq. ft. of spacious elegance, natural hard wood floors throughout, and a modern gourmet kitchen. Imagine cuddling up to a cozy fireplace in the family room with a good book. All of this situated in a convenient, friendly neighborhood with outstanding schools, very close NIH, French School, YMCA and I495 beltway. - Please follow the CDC guidelines. Wear a mask when your in the house. All offers must be submitted by 12/14/2021.
Renovated semi-detached brick home is move-in ready! Wood floors throughout this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Spacious living room, separate dining room, updated kitchen with marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances include gas cooking. The upper level has 3 spacious bedroom, all with wood floors, ceiling fans and updated full bathroom with wood floor. Unfinished lower lever offers you the opportunity to make it you own. Half bath, and utility room with washer, dryer and laundry tub. Walk out steps to the fully fenced yard and deck. Replacement windows. Won't last long, make your appointment today!
This is a Great House in a great location beside Columbia pike and route 7(Lessburg pike)(baileys cross roads)Amazing new FULL remodeled Single family Colonial home(can be used as personal multi-family)w/3 Levels new modern Hardwood floors w/high gloss coating easy clean up after Airbnb guests/water spills/pets NEW Luxury high end stainless steel appliances Home has an astounding 15 rooms Brand New finished full walk out basement w/marble kitchenette,Colonial currently used as Airbnb/Corporate Rental Biz until sold or new owner can continue w/current 1 staff to run the biz for them stress free Summer rates bring in $15k-$20k per month. 3rd level boasts 5 Hugh walk in closets each closest comes with large windows to allow alot of natural light and have outlets and USB chargers, custom closets and shelfs Alot of storage Front of the home has big wide front covered porch Back yard has huge deck w/2 exits stairs Main Level has a 1st private kitchenette. 1st level has 2 bedrooms/office/library plus 2nd Kitchenette. New Finished basement was designed by architectural engineer has 3rd Marble Kitchenette 2nd office/2nd library/gym/media room huge laundry room 2 of the basement rooms have double wide french doors that can combine 4 of the rooms into 2 big wide rooms for extra office or gym space New finished Basement currently rented rent for $2350+ per month. Right beside this colonial & same street,u will acres of raw fenced up land The developer & Fairfax county have teamed up to build high end mixed use development/restaurant/retail and apartments/condos on top and 1 million dollar plus townhomes nice park w/outdoor seating.This whole street all the way to Columbia pike will be transformed & redesign for the future of urban design planning of copying Arlington type retail/design. This street will turn into a mosaic district or Clarendon type area with amazing architectural design/roads lighting landscaping/public parks/seating. This Great home is not only in the best location but also will be worth alot of money once all this mix use development is built on this street. The Airbnb/corporate biz will also become way more profitable with all the new modern development.This airbnb/corporate rental home can come fully furnished with high end 4 black out/insulated curtains per window to keep the light/heat and cold out of the home to make your airbnb guests more comfortable.Home comes fully furnished with beds/mattress, couches, futons, pull out beds,tvs a ton of extra blankets, cooking essentials tons of extra bed sheets, tons of pillows,towels,cleaning supplies,10 vacuums,6 fridges,5 microwaves,3 convection glass stoves for cooking.Home has been professionally staged with picture frames/art, toys for kids. Fish tank. Because this home is for airbnb,nothing in the home is builder grade.Home has highend finishes,extensive crown moldings throughout,excessive lighting packages in hallways & rooms high end facets,bathroom vanities,Italian carrara marble bath double sink majority of rooms have beautiful gold medallions,10 crystal chandeliers rain forest showers heads extra big facets.Home has foam board insulation on the outside for added savings in utilities from heat and cold.Attic upgraded r-60 insulation.Surround 360 wifi routers for all the airbnb guests to be able to get fast internet since the home is so big.Extensive landscaping of leyland cypress trees/Emerald Green/orange tress that will give alot of privacy to the home.Majority of landscaping has tons of marble chips & river rocks ontop of heavy landscape fabric to save money on maintenance.Back yard has additional seating for airbnb guests with a Hugh Texas bar b q pit.Home has over sized shed.The side of the home has beautiful wooded area where they have setup yogo mats for the airbnb guests to exercise. Many actives all over the home for the airbnb guests. Home has a smaller 2nd deck for easy private kitchen access New Concrete driveway & pathway.
Ever dreamed of your own farm in the hills of Western Maryland? Than this beautiful 6.42 acre patch of rolling pasture is a dream come true! Easy access from I-68 so you can escape the city stress and retreat to you own little piece of mountain heaven. Call today for more details!
GORGEOUS BRICK AND STONE RANCHER IN STONEY BROOK ON A NEARLY 1/2 ACRE FLAT LOT! FEATURES: GLEAMING NATURAL HARDWOOD FLOORS, BRAND NEW FLOOR TO CEILING CUSTOM BATHS ON MAIN LEVEL, FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE DINING ROOM TO EAT IN KITCHEN, OVERSIZED CARPORT WITH EXTRA PARKING PAD FOR ADDITIONAL VEHICLES, FULLY FINISHED LOWER LEVEL WITH 4TH BEDROOM AND BONUS 3RD FULL BATHROOM, SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM AND TWO EXTRA STORAGE AREAS, WET BAR HOOKUP IN BASEMENT, LARGE FLAT REAR YARD WITH SHED SURROUNDED BY MATURE TREES FOR EXTRA PRIVACY AND TOO MUCH MORE TO LIST HERE! HURRY BEFORE THIS ONE IS GONE!
The stunning Dyerton townhome features a large kitchen located in the rear of the home,along with a caf+- & spacious gathering room giving you ample entertaining space. Upstairs,you'll find a large owner's suite & bath, along with a spacious walk-in closet. There's even alaundry room to make chores that much easier. Enjoy a 4th level loft & rooftop terrace. You will love coming home! MetroPark at Arrowbrook is just a half mile from Innovation Metro & Innovation Center South both coming soon! Enjoy a dog park, tennis courts, rec fields & more. Nearby are 75 restaurants & shops. RTC is just a few miles away.
Amazing land property at Twin Lakes! .77 acres located across the street from 1 of 3 lakes in the Twin Lakes subdivision. Fishing, swim or boat! Property has been perked and flags are in place. Must See!!Located on West Daffodil Rd between 207 & 257. Listing courtesy of Pearson Smith...
What a gem of a find in Marumsco Hills! This gorgeous 3 level cape cod sited on almost a quarter acre features 5 bedrooms with a well-appointed full bathroom on every level. Freshly painted inside and out with new carpet and additional updates throughout, newer roof (2020) and mechanical systems, this beautiful home is a perfect for all. The spacious living room is flooded with natural light from a large beautiful grid window that flows into the eat-in kitchen - a chef+GGs delight with stainless steel appliances, natural wood cabinetry and granite countertops. Also completing the main level, there are two bedrooms and a full bath. Upstairs, you+GGll find two generously sized bedrooms and a full bath. Providing additional living space, the lower level is on walkout grade - ideal for entertaining with a wood burning fireplace, multi-purpose recreation room with sliding glass doors to the rear yard, another bedroom and full bathroom. The huge laundry room has extra cabinetry and plenty of storage space. More entertaining and play space can be found on the outdoor rear patio and yard. Close to I-95, Prince William Parkway and plenty of shopping and entertainment nearby, it+GGs the perfect home in a spectacular location!
Beautiful 16+ acre lot with mountain views. No HOA, covenants or restrictions! Wooded and mostly level lot which is not on the side of a mountain! Beautiful mountain views across the street at the front of the property. This is raw land with hardwood, oaks and a small patch of pines towards the back of the property. There is a dry creek that runs through when there is rain (see plat). Approximately 150 feet of road frontage (see plat). Road in front of house is gravel but it's only 200 yards to paved roads. VDOT maintains the gravel road. There is a County school bus stop nearby. Electric is nearby. Note that only Parcel B is for sale. Parcel A (with house) is not for sale. Close to town, shopping, restaurants, hiking, Shenandoah River, and commuting routes.
Welcome to Petworth's finest craftsmanship presented for the holidays! This lovely 4 bed, 3 1/2 bath townhome is close to everything this section of the city has to offer but tucked off on a quiet street minutes from Rock Creek Park, 16th Street Heights, Columbia Heights, Brookland, restaurants and shops. Completely and freshly renovated from under-the-ground up, you will be impressed and pleased with top of the line craftsmanship & finishes. You will notice an example of the epitome of open spaced living from the minute you walk in from the elegant new front porch to the back of the deep home. The kitchen is completely open and perfect for entertaining guests. The only thing in the open space on the gleaming hardwood floor is a smooth & clean quartz large island surrounded by stainless steel appliances, a sleek looking hood and top of the line anti-slam cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage for all the things your kitchen needs to hold. You'll also love your new powder room, fashionably laid out with elegant porcelain.All the way to the back of the main floor is the back deck, made of trex and beautifully constructed overlooking Petworth's lovely streets and structures. You will have a long backyard with an garage that lays on an alley to get out to either side of the neighborhood. The back yard is deep with endless possibilities left to the new owner. There is a lower floor/walk out entrance to the basement, also marvelously crafted with a full bath and bedroom. You'll feel right in the city as you go back upstairs to the with the all brick accent wall. The basement is also an excellent entertainment area! Come see this Petworth gem and start your New Year off right with ownership of the nicest and most finely constructed home on the block!
This charming semi-detached town home featuring hardwood floors throughout the house is a 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with a traditional floor plan. The main level includes a master bedroom/family room with a half bath, a recently renovated kitchen with Granite and Stainless Steal appliances and entry to a spacious backyard and storage shed. On the second level, there are 3 bedrooms with a master suite and a full bath. The lower level is a renovated cozy family room with entry to the front yard. Near two local parks and three nearby Recreation/Community Centers, this home is only a short walk to Benning Road Metro Station with easy access to I-95/495/295 & Downtown DC. Capitol Hill and Navy Yard are also just a 5 minute car ride away. Perfectly situated off of East Capitol Corridor with retail stores, restaurants and two metro stations less than 1 mile away. Come see your new home that features the convenience of city life in Washington, DC!
Nestled on a quiet street just off bustling Kansas ave in the sought-after Georgia Avenue strip, this immaculate classic interior unit row home has been meticulously renovated from the ground up to meet the most stringent demands of modern luxury living without losing touch with its priceless historic charm. Stepping through the intricate main entrance reveals wide plank white oak floors throughout the main level, augmenting the already abundant natural light streaming in through large bay windows. The wonderful house boasts immaculately designed and high-end designer finishes and well-crafted details like an incredible chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a gas range, a French door refrigerator, and an oven; high-ceiling open spaces, Pella windows, recessed lighting. The luxury owner's suite features a spacious glass-enclosed shower coupled with double sink vanities, his and her custom closet. Two spacious bedrooms, bathroom hall, and laundry. The lower level has rental potential with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, access to the patio its own private rear entrances with rear private parking.
