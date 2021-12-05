37 L Street SE , #602

+G+You will love this delightful 3-story 2006 built home. This 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home has a 2-car garage, exe office, finished basement , deck for entertaining and fenced backyard +GG indoor giving you over 6000 sq. ft. of spacious elegance, natural hard wood floors throughout, and a modern gourmet kitchen. Imagine cuddling up to a cozy fireplace in the family room with a good book. All of this situated in a convenient, friendly neighborhood with outstanding schools, very close NIH, French School, YMCA and I495 beltway. - Please follow the CDC guidelines. Wear a mask when your in the house. All offers must be submitted by 12/14/2021.
Immaculate home in convenient Hollywood neighborhood. Main level owner's suite includes walk in closets, soaking tub, & large shower. Theatre room and second kitchen in lower level for entertaining. Spacious main kitchen, too! Open ceiling and fireplace in living room. Extra concrete pad next to garage for additional parking space.
Lovely-spacious split foyer home. Well maintained! Upper level features 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths, living room, dining room off kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops (refrigerator does not convey). Lower level features long family room with walk-out door to patio, 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, 2 dens (one has a bunk bed, and the other is used as storage... both almost same size, new owner can remove the wall that separate them to make it a large recreation room) and laundry room. Square footage is an estimate from old listing, must be verified by buyer or selling agent*. Deck with stairs to back yard with playset.
BEAUTIFUL AND WELL MAINTAINED BRAMBLETON TOWNHOME!! Three Level Townhome with One-Car Front Load Garage, Covered Entry with Porch Light and a **BRAND NEW ROOF**. This Great Home Welcomes you with a Two-Story Foyer with Hardwood Floors, Wainscotting, Crystal Chandelier and Crown Molding. MAIN LEVEL Living Room and Dining Room with Recessed Lights and Hardwood Floors. LIVING ROOM with Recessed Lights, Blinds, Ceiling Fan and Surround Sound Speakers (Wall Mounted VIVIO 65" TV will Convey). DINING ROOM with NEW Chandelier, Coat Closet and Powder Room with Tiled Floor and Pedestal Sink. GOURMET KITCHEN with NEW LVP Hardwood Floors, Granite Counters with Breakfast Bar, NEW Built-In Microwave, NEW Sink Faucet with Sprayer, Tiled Marble Backsplash. Pantry, BREAKFAST ROOM with NEW Chandelier and Access to Large Deck (Beautiful Deck Furniture will Convey). UPPER LEVEL Hallway with Recessed Lights, NEW Berber Carpet and Access to Two Bedroom Suites. PRIMARY BEDROOM with French Doors, Recessed Lights, NEW Berber Carpet, Ceiling Fan, Two Closets and Ensuite Luxury Primary Bath with Soaking Tub, Walk-In Shower with Sliding Glass Doors and Double Sink Vanity with NEW Faucets. SECOND BEDROOM with Closet, NEW Berber Carpet, Ceiling Fan, Closet and Ensuite Bath with Sink Vanity and Tub/Shower Combination. LOWER LEVEL Hall with Tiled Floor, Recessed Lights, Coat Closet, Furnace Room and THIRD FULL BATHROOM with Sink Vanity and Tub/Shower Combination. THIRD BEDROOM with Ceiling Fan, NEW Berber Carpet, Closet and Sliding Doors to Landscaped and Fenced Backyard. LAUNDRY ROOM with Washer & Dryer, Built-In Cabinets, Tiled Floor and Access to Finished One-Car Garage. The Home is Freshly Painted in Neutral Color Palette. Enjoy Brambleton's 'FIVE-STAR' Amenities with Brambleton Town Center, Brambleton Golf-Course, Restaurants, Shops, OneLife Fitness, Movie Theater, State-Of-The-Art Library, Farmers Markets, 18 Miles of Walking/Bike Trails, Tennis Courts, Parks, Lakes, Dog Park, Pools and Clubhouse*** Easy Access to Dulles International Airport and Future Ashburn Metro Station *** HOA INCLUDES: Highspeed Internet, Cable TV, Lawn Service, Seasonal Mulching, Trash and Snow Removal *** OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY Dec 11 FROM1-4 PM *** PLEASE NOTE OFFER DEADLINE OF DEC 13 AT 5 PM ***
This community offers garden style units with reserved parking, tranquil surroundings and less than two miles to the Suitland metro. Well-maintained exterior with secured building entry. newly renovated bathroom, new refrigerator, new HVAC system, and upgraded electrical panel. Well maintained interior with great natural lighting. Please contact for more information or to schedule a showing.
Renovated semi-detached brick home is move-in ready! Wood floors throughout this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Spacious living room, separate dining room, updated kitchen with marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances include gas cooking. The upper level has 3 spacious bedroom, all with wood floors, ceiling fans and updated full bathroom with wood floor. Unfinished lower lever offers you the opportunity to make it you own. Half bath, and utility room with washer, dryer and laundry tub. Walk out steps to the fully fenced yard and deck. Replacement windows. Won't last long, make your appointment today!
Rarely available 4BR, 2BA home in Rodgers Forge with detached garage. This home is a gem and ready for you to move in and start enjoying today. Open floor plan on first floor with light-filled kitchen with updated cabinets and appliances. Hardwoods through the first floor and upper floors. The first upstairs level features three bedrooms with tons of space. Step up to the upper level that makes a perfect 4th BR or office/den/rec space. Basement is finished as well and ready for whatever activities you can throw at it! Backyard gives you a huge detached garage for private parking or a workshop. Moments from all that Rodgers Forge, Stoneleigh, Towson, and more have to offer!
Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home is nestled on a nice wooded lot. You can't help to notice the large inviting front porch as soon as you pull up. When you enter your foyer you can see upgrades every where you look. Wide plank ceramic tile flooring throughout the living room ,dining room, and hallway. Ceramic tile in the kitchens and baths. Freshly painted walls in the living room, dining room, kitchen and hallway. Large back deck for grillin' and chillin' . Nice back yard ready for you to make it your own. Come get this gem while it's here, the market is still HOT! Start your coastal living now.
Enjoy living at Shipley Oaks, a beautiful new community of 13 Craftsman Style Homes! This is a rare opportunity own a new in Linthicum. Choose from architectural designs that feature either 1st or second floor Owner Bedroom/Bath suites. Visit our DECORATED Model Home OPEN Friday thru Tuesday 12-5 (by appointment Wed/Thur). Enjoy superb quality, wonderful standard appointments, and a design and selection process to streamline the building of the home of your dreams! Our homes are available with generous STANDARD FEATURES including Garages, Stone Water Table, choice of 1st Floor Owner+GGs Suite Option, Primary 2nd Floor Bedroom with Full Bath, Natural Gas, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Appliances, Granite Countertops, and much more. GRAND OPENING SPECIAL: YOUR CHOICE OF A FREE OUTDOOR PATIO WITH BUILT-IN FIREPIT AND BENCH SEATING OR 1/2 PRICE FINISHED BASEMENT!! PLUS, take advantage of BUILDER PAID CLOSING HELP with the use of Builder approved Lender & Title. This Community is directly across the street from Linthicum Park and Linthicum Heights Elementary School, all of this tucked away in the heart of Linthicum+G- convenient to Baltimore, Washington, local shopping, amenities, the airport and more ! WE HAVE IMMEDIATE DELIVEREY HOMES CURRENTLY AVAILABLE IN SHIPLEY OAKS. * Some Photos may be of Like Model.
3 Bed 1 Full Bath Rancher with beautiful hardwood throughout. The home boasts a 1-car detached garage, concrete driveway, and spacious fenced rear yard. Solar Panel lease must be assumed by the buyer. Garage roof replaced in 2020. The home's roof was replaced in 2018. Solar Panels were installed in 2010. Windows were replaced in 2010. A new furnace was installed in 2010. Home is centrally located to recreation such as MGM and the National Harbor, ample shopping, and commuter routes to Northern Virginia, Baltimore, and Washington DC, Beltway I-495, and 295. Book your appointment today!
This is a Great House in a great location beside Columbia pike and route 7(Lessburg pike)(baileys cross roads)Amazing new FULL remodeled Single family Colonial home(can be used as personal multi-family)w/3 Levels new modern Hardwood floors w/high gloss coating easy clean up after Airbnb guests/water spills/pets NEW Luxury high end stainless steel appliances Home has an astounding 15 rooms Brand New finished full walk out basement w/marble kitchenette,Colonial currently used as Airbnb/Corporate Rental Biz until sold or new owner can continue w/current 1 staff to run the biz for them stress free Summer rates bring in $15k-$20k per month. 3rd level boasts 5 Hugh walk in closets each closest comes with large windows to allow alot of natural light and have outlets and USB chargers, custom closets and shelfs Alot of storage Front of the home has big wide front covered porch Back yard has huge deck w/2 exits stairs Main Level has a 1st private kitchenette. 1st level has 2 bedrooms/office/library plus 2nd Kitchenette. New Finished basement was designed by architectural engineer has 3rd Marble Kitchenette 2nd office/2nd library/gym/media room huge laundry room 2 of the basement rooms have double wide french doors that can combine 4 of the rooms into 2 big wide rooms for extra office or gym space New finished Basement currently rented rent for $2350+ per month. Right beside this colonial & same street,u will acres of raw fenced up land The developer & Fairfax county have teamed up to build high end mixed use development/restaurant/retail and apartments/condos on top and 1 million dollar plus townhomes nice park w/outdoor seating.This whole street all the way to Columbia pike will be transformed & redesign for the future of urban design planning of copying Arlington type retail/design. This street will turn into a mosaic district or Clarendon type area with amazing architectural design/roads lighting landscaping/public parks/seating. This Great home is not only in the best location but also will be worth alot of money once all this mix use development is built on this street. The Airbnb/corporate biz will also become way more profitable with all the new modern development.This airbnb/corporate rental home can come fully furnished with high end 4 black out/insulated curtains per window to keep the light/heat and cold out of the home to make your airbnb guests more comfortable.Home comes fully furnished with beds/mattress, couches, futons, pull out beds,tvs a ton of extra blankets, cooking essentials tons of extra bed sheets, tons of pillows,towels,cleaning supplies,10 vacuums,6 fridges,5 microwaves,3 convection glass stoves for cooking.Home has been professionally staged with picture frames/art, toys for kids. Fish tank. Because this home is for airbnb,nothing in the home is builder grade.Home has highend finishes,extensive crown moldings throughout,excessive lighting packages in hallways & rooms high end facets,bathroom vanities,Italian carrara marble bath double sink majority of rooms have beautiful gold medallions,10 crystal chandeliers rain forest showers heads extra big facets.Home has foam board insulation on the outside for added savings in utilities from heat and cold.Attic upgraded r-60 insulation.Surround 360 wifi routers for all the airbnb guests to be able to get fast internet since the home is so big.Extensive landscaping of leyland cypress trees/Emerald Green/orange tress that will give alot of privacy to the home.Majority of landscaping has tons of marble chips & river rocks ontop of heavy landscape fabric to save money on maintenance.Back yard has additional seating for airbnb guests with a Hugh Texas bar b q pit.Home has over sized shed.The side of the home has beautiful wooded area where they have setup yogo mats for the airbnb guests to exercise. Many actives all over the home for the airbnb guests. Home has a smaller 2nd deck for easy private kitchen access New Concrete driveway & pathway.
Unique Cape Cod on 2 acres in Hardwood! Beautiful woodwork is found throughout this entire 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Great room with 2 story brick fireplace and gorgeous wood ceiling. Kitchen with center cooking island and sunny breakfast room. Formal living and dining rooms. Main level primary suite with walk-in closet, spa like bath with skylight and spacious room with extra wide doorways and a bay window. 2 upper level bedrooms share a full bath. Unfinished bonus room on upper level. Unfinished lower level with high ceilings, fireplace and a rough in for a full bath! Large deck with peaceful views. Ramp in rear with access to main level living. Rear entry oversize 2-car garage. Fenced front yard with security gate. Your dream home becomes a reality!
Amazing land property at Twin Lakes! .77 acres located across the street from 1 of 3 lakes in the Twin Lakes subdivision. Fishing, swim or boat! Property has been perked and flags are in place. Must See!!Located on West Daffodil Rd between 207 & 257. Listing courtesy of Pearson Smith...
LIKE NEW!!! FANTASTIC LOCATION, only within minutes to Centreville and Downtown Manassas. This Beautiful Fully Renovated home offers all the features that most buyers dream for. A Contemporary appeal with the highest quality building materials. NEW: Vinyl Siding, Gutters, Double Hung Windows, Exterior Doors, Vinyl Trim, Fully Sodded front and backyard, A Beautiful Rear Deck with aluminum pickets. The Oversized Kitchen features all new cabinetry with Quartz countertops and Samsung Stainless Appliances. The interior Trim Package includes new contemporary shaker style doors, casing and baseboard. The 1st and 2nd floors feature hardwood flooring and oak stairs and railing. The upper level features a large Master bedroom with an oversized closet, a bath with elegant tile and a jetted tub for a relaxing bath. The Main level offers a separate dining room, a powder room, and a huge living room with sliding glass door overlooking the new beautiful deck. The lower level features all vinyl flooring, a laundry room, a full bath with built-in shower, a nice size Den/Office/Game room/exercise room, a large rec room/bedroom (with a wet bar) connecting to the fully fenced walk out level backyard. The entire house is beautifully painted with Sherwin Williams PR0-MAR 200 paint. This one won't last long. Schedule your tour today!
Welcome to 7113 Evanston Rd. Tired of looking at homes that look they should be bulldozed, or nice homes that are in the middle of now where? Well, look no further. At first entrance you will feel the warm hardwood floors and metal spindles invite you right in. This home has been completely remodeled with all the looks of today. This home has beautiful white shaker cabinets with stainless steel appliances and modern granite counters. The entire main level has hardwoods throughout with recessed lights everywhere and upgraded baseboards. The main level bathroom is spacious with grey and white tones that perfectly complement the rest of the home. The basement is wide open with two additional bedrooms and completely upgraded full bathroom. The basement has been outfitted with all new carpets and a large laundry room with large windows that let tons of light in.
Just in time for the Holidays- a rarely available end unit town home in Carolina Oaks! +G+The Brookstone+G- model is a timeless and spacious model with a twist- (You will LOVE the Primary Bedroom+GGs fourth level Loft!) Lovingly maintained and amazingly updated (WOW!) by the original owners, the interior of this home is truly stunning at every turn. It+GGs hard to believe that you are only 5 miles to Rail (VRE) and only 7 miles to Metro yet you feel in a world of your own whether relaxing on any of the fabulous four levels, dining on the private rear deck or gardening in the backyard surrounded by mature landscaping and privacy fence. Lucky new owners will benefit from $$$THOUSANDS $$$ invested in updates and remodels that include Renewal by Anderson windows, exterior and sliding glass doors (2021). New roof with snow guards, gutters and downspouts (2018), Novabell porcelain tile Kitchen flooring, Cambria Quartz Countertop, and Cherry cabinets (2017), Whole House Humidifier (2019) Carrier Gas Furnace ( 2018), Newer appliances and UV air scrubber (2016-2017), New Central Air units inside and out (2014). See documents section for further details on upgrades and minor exceptions. Upon arrival an attractive split brick staircase delivers you to the front door. Inside- wood stairs at the foyer lead to the landing with an expansive view of the Sunken Living Room with stunning Santos Mahogany Wood Floors and the Elevated Dining Room with Brazilian Cherry Floors, crown and chair molding. The thoroughly modern Kitchen runs across the rear of the home featuring impressive Cherry Cabinets, Cambira Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and porcelain flooring. The New Anderson sliding door in the kitchen opens to the spacious rear deck overlooking the private back yard. Back inside, a coat closet and charming powder room complete the first floor. The hardwoods continue as you take a flight of Cherry stairs up to the bedroom level featuring 3 bedrooms, the loft and 2 remodeled full baths. The Primary Owner+GGs Suite has a soaring vaulted ceiling with ceiling fan that reveals a fourth level loft (with additional ceiling fan & skylights) with a dramatic view back down into the Primary Bedroom. The loft is a fantastic place to unwind, do yoga, read or the ideal home office in the quietest corner of the home. The Primary Bedroom & Loft floors are Acacia hardwood. The Primary Bedroom Bath is a luxury retreat with a two- person, dual head Travertine Tile shower and dual vanity with granite top. Bedrooms two and three also feature Acacia Wood Flooring and the full hall bath is stylishly updated with a Travertine tile shower/tub and a modern vanity with granite top. The lower-level features cozy carpet, a wood burning corner fireplace (as-is), a laundry area, a rough- in for a future bath and a door to the rear yard. This fantastic home has an equally fabulous location close to shopping, Dulles International Airport, the Franconia- Springfield Metro Station Blue Line, The Virginia Railway Express and a nearby park and ride bus station at nearby Rolling Valley Mall. This is the one you have been waiting for!
K HOVNANIAN'S ASPIRE TOWNHOME SERIES is OPEN at DILLON FARM, HEDGESVIILE, W.V. New, exciting design offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, three story townhome set on site with mountain views! Stunning professionally designed decorator package is included!! Designer kitchen includes White Cabinetry, Huge Kitchen Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, upgraded Side by Side Refrigerator, multi- cycle Dishwasher, electric Range/ Oven, built in Microwave and Disposal. Luxury vinyl wood look flooring and wall to wall carpeting, luxury baths and powder room with designer white vanities and Moen fixtures. Single garage with opener, Energy Efficient- Propane heating and hot water, Barricade Plus house wrap and 'Air Tite' energy seal package, 14 SEER air conditioning, low E double pane windows, insulated fiberglass front door and programmable thermostat. ALL BRAND NEW with WARRANTY! Furnished Single Family Model Now Open by appointment only!
Fabulously updated and charming rowhome in the heart of Del Ray! Located on a friendly+-street near the Avenue, this 2 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for move-in! Enter into the living+-room with hardwood floors throughout, great natural light, and an easy flow into the dining room and kitchen. A functional and open kitchen boasts ample cabinetry, upgraded countertops, and stainless+-steel appliances with gas cooking. Eat breakfast at the peninsula+-island or just enjoy the open concept while cooking+-with friends! There is easy access from here to the backyard with a stone patio, perfect for grilling or gathering around+-a fire pit. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms (the primary being large enough to add a home office space!), and one fully updated bathroom. The finished lower level features a great recreation room, family room, or guest space with adjacent full and updated bathroom! There is plenty of storage in the laundry area, making this home so functional. 433 E Luray is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and the popular Del Ray+-Farmers Market. Steps to parks, dog parks, grocery stores, coffee shops, the metro and more!
You won't want to miss out on this gorgeous, updated, end of group townhome in Knettishall! The first thing you will notice is the beautifully stained hardwood floors throughout and the open floor plan on the main living level. It is an incredible place to entertain with the dining room bay window giving lots of extra natural light. The kitchen is beautiful with granite counter tops and recessed lighting. The finished sunroom through the kitchen is the perfect place to enjoy a morning cup of coffee or an evening with friends. The care the seller put into the house really stands out. The updates to the upstairs bathroom, the floors, the sunroom, the shed are just some of the examples. The basement is cozy and has a room that could be used for an office or a 4th bedroom. A three car parking pad means you never have to worry about parking as well! Located just minutes from restaurants and shopping and within 5 minutes of downtown Towson and Cromwell Valley Park. This one won't last so come see it right away! Recent updates:2019 Upper level floor stained, Outside front stairs repaired, Sunroom exterior refinished and new wall built, Sunroom door handle locks added, Sunroom roof replacement, Water heater replaced, 2020 Shed exterior refinished, Upper bathroom shower tile replaced and tub refinished, Upper bathroom exhaust fan added, Garbage disposal replaced, 2021 HVAC pipes replaced, Sewage line pumped, Small room light fixture and electrical box replaced, County work on tree trimming scheduled (work yet to be done)
Updated home just blocks from Patterson Park! Main level office (or possible bedroom) with tons of natural light, large living area, dining room that can accommodate a real dining table! Central A/C, hwd flooring, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, new cabinets and flooring, updated lighting fixtures, fresh paint, nice rear yard with potential for parking or just save it for entertaining. Full basement with upgraded W/D and rear walkup, begging to be finished into additional living space. Master bedroom with another room off it that would be perfect for another bedroom or nursery. Gorgeous renovated bathroom . Xfinity and Direct TV ready.
