37 L Street SE , #602

This is a Great House in a great location beside Columbia pike and route 7(Lessburg pike)(baileys cross roads)Amazing new FULL remodeled Single family Colonial home(can be used as personal multi-family)w/3 Levels new modern Hardwood floors w/high gloss coating easy clean up after Airbnb guests/water spills/pets NEW Luxury high end stainless steel appliances Home has an astounding 15 rooms Brand New finished full walk out basement w/marble kitchenette,Colonial currently used as Airbnb/Corporate Rental Biz until sold or new owner can continue w/current 1 staff to run the biz for them stress free Summer rates bring in $15k-$20k per month. 3rd level boasts 5 Hugh walk in closets each closest comes with large windows to allow alot of natural light and have outlets and USB chargers, custom closets and shelfs Alot of storage Front of the home has big wide front covered porch Back yard has huge deck w/2 exits stairs Main Level has a 1st private kitchenette. 1st level has 2 bedrooms/office/library plus 2nd Kitchenette. New Finished basement was designed by architectural engineer has 3rd Marble Kitchenette 2nd office/2nd library/gym/media room huge laundry room 2 of the basement rooms have double wide french doors that can combine 4 of the rooms into 2 big wide rooms for extra office or gym space New finished Basement currently rented rent for $2350+ per month. Right beside this colonial & same street,u will acres of raw fenced up land The developer & Fairfax county have teamed up to build high end mixed use development/restaurant/retail and apartments/condos on top and 1 million dollar plus townhomes nice park w/outdoor seating.This whole street all the way to Columbia pike will be transformed & redesign for the future of urban design planning of copying Arlington type retail/design. This street will turn into a mosaic district or Clarendon type area with amazing architectural design/roads lighting landscaping/public parks/seating. This Great home is not only in the best location but also will be worth alot of money once all this mix use development is built on this street. The Airbnb/corporate biz will also become way more profitable with all the new modern development.This airbnb/corporate rental home can come fully furnished with high end 4 black out/insulated curtains per window to keep the light/heat and cold out of the home to make your airbnb guests more comfortable.Home comes fully furnished with beds/mattress, couches, futons, pull out beds,tvs a ton of extra blankets, cooking essentials tons of extra bed sheets, tons of pillows,towels,cleaning supplies,10 vacuums,6 fridges,5 microwaves,3 convection glass stoves for cooking.Home has been professionally staged with picture frames/art, toys for kids. Fish tank. Because this home is for airbnb,nothing in the home is builder grade.Home has highend finishes,extensive crown moldings throughout,excessive lighting packages in hallways & rooms high end facets,bathroom vanities,Italian carrara marble bath double sink majority of rooms have beautiful gold medallions,10 crystal chandeliers rain forest showers heads extra big facets.Home has foam board insulation on the outside for added savings in utilities from heat and cold.Attic upgraded r-60 insulation.Surround 360 wifi routers for all the airbnb guests to be able to get fast internet since the home is so big.Extensive landscaping of leyland cypress trees/Emerald Green/orange tress that will give alot of privacy to the home.Majority of landscaping has tons of marble chips & river rocks ontop of heavy landscape fabric to save money on maintenance.Back yard has additional seating for airbnb guests with a Hugh Texas bar b q pit.Home has over sized shed.The side of the home has beautiful wooded area where they have setup yogo mats for the airbnb guests to exercise. Many actives all over the home for the airbnb guests. Home has a smaller 2nd deck for easy private kitchen access New Concrete driveway & pathway.

