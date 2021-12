Rob Font vs Jose Aldo kicks off at UFC Vegas 44 this weekend and who is better than top bantamweight Pedro Munhoz to give us a preview of the exciting clash. #4 bantamweight fighter Rob Font will be taking on UFC legend and #5 bantamweight Jose Aldo this weekend in a headliner at UFC Vegas 44. The two elite fighters will be looking to win at the UFC Apex and get close to a title shot. Pedro Munhoz, who has fought both Rob Font and Jose Aldo recently gave his two cents on who can come out as a winner.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO