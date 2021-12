The Falcons won the toss to begin the game, electing to defer and putting the ball in the hands of the Buccaneers' offense first. Quarterback Tom Brady then proceeded to lead a 13-play, 75-yard drive to perfection that ended in seven points on the board after a three-yard touchdown pass to running back Leonard Fournette. The Bucs at one point went for it on fourth down and four on their way down the field but jumped out to an early 7-0 lead with 9:53 left in the first quarter.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO