It’s probably a mark of Big Blue View’s commitment to being a family-friendly place to discuss the New York Giants that I used “stunk”. The Giants’ 20-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins was just plain bad. Granted, the scoreboard was close for much of the game and the Giants’ defense did yeoman’s work in keeping the offense in the game. But let’s be real here, Mack Hollins’ touchdown just before the half had an air of finality to it. And if that didn’t, Tua Tagovailoa’s fourth-quarter touchdown to Isaiah Ford sure did.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO