NFL

Cardinals are first team to 10 wins, Kyler Murray returns to beat Bears

By Michael David Smith
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona remains atop the standings in the NFL after an easy win on a cold and rainy day in Chicago. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, returning after missing the last month with an ankle injury, looked as good as ever, passing for two touchdowns and running for two...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

ESPN

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury says team is being cautious with Kyler Murray's injury after last season's finish

TEMPE, Ariz. -- With Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's high left ankle sprain entering its sixth week, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday his quarterback's status for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears will be a game-time decision, in part because of strategy and in part because the memory of last year's tailspin in the final nine games is still fresh in Kingsbury's memory.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray channels Thanos with cryptic tweet

The Arizona Cardinals currently sit atop the NFC standings and seem to be in a good spot for the playoffs. They’ve been without Kyler Murray the last few games, as he’s been resting his injured ankle. However, it sounds like Arizona might be getting their superstar quarterback under center soon.
NFL
Denver Post

3 things we heard from the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, including the possible returns of Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins for the Arizona Cardinals and Christian Jones’ coin-toss snafu

The Chicago Bears returned to practice Wednesday to get ready for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field. Along with Justin Fields returning to practice in a limited capacity, here are three things we heard. 1. The Bears are watching the statuses of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and...
NFL
numberfire.com

Kyler Murray (ankle) hopeful to return for Cardinals this week

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) said he is "hopeful" he will play in Week 13 against the Chicago Bears. Murray practiced on Wednesday and he seems on track to play for the first time since Week 8. DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) is also expected to return for Sunday's matchup with the Bears.
NFL
Mercury News

5 things to watch for as the Chicago Bears play host to the Arizona Cardinals, including Kyler Murray’s potential return and a crowd on edge — plus our Week 13 predictions

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton will start his second straight game in place of Justin Fields on Sunday as the Bears host the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field. As Fields recovers from broken ribs, Dalton will try to push the Bears to a second straight win against a much more difficult opponent than the winless Detroit Lions team he beat last week.
NFL
NESN

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins will play against the Bears

The NFL Network’s Stacey Dales reports that Cardinals’ coach Kliff Kingsbury confirms Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins will play in Week 13 against the Bears. Murray has been sidelined with a high-ankle issue that’s kept him out of the lineup since October 28th. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Murray is a +250 to score a touchdown. Murray’s average of 284.5 yards per game is seventh in the NFL. In addition, his 72.7 completion percentage and 110.4 passer rating lead all quarterbacks. Hopkins is dealing with a hamstring injury that could limit him in Sunday’s game. This season, Hopkins is third on the team with 486 receiving yards and averages 60.8 per game. More importantly, he leads the team in receiving touchdowns with seven while only having played in eight of the team’s eleven games. Currently, Hopkins is +145 to score a touchdown at FanDuel Sportsbook.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears observations: Defense overmatched by Kyler Murray

The Bears are who we thought they were. Playing the extremely talented, and NFC leading Arizona Cardinals, Matt Nagy’s team looked overmatched from the jump. The result was a 33-22 loss that was never particularly competitive. If you tuned out partway through, here are the three biggest takeaways from the dreary game on a dreary Sunday.
NFL
The Independent

Kyler Murray inspires Arizona Cardinals to victory over Chicago Bears

The Arizona Cardinals remain on course for the number one seed in the NFC play-offs after improving their record to 10-2 with victory over the Chicago Bears Quarterback Kyler Murray returned from a month on the sidelines with an ankle injury to throw for two touchdowns and run in two more in the 33-22 win on the road.Murray’s opposite number, Andy Dalton, threw four interceptions as the Bears slipped to 4-8.Good to be back 👌 pic.twitter.com/ToCgNGmP3N— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 5, 2021Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes and Chris Godwin set a team record with 15 receptions as the Tampa...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Orlovsky compares Tua Tagovailoa's potential to Drew Brees

Tua Tagovailoa hit his 16th game started last week when he and the Dolphins beat the Carolina Panthers 33-10 to win their fourth game in a row. With 16 starts under his belt, we have an actual sample size to discuss. In those games, Tagovailoa has completed 67% of his passes for 3,515 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 90.5 passer rating. Those numbers are nothing to thumb your nose at.
NFL

