Cardinals are first team to 10 wins, Kyler Murray returns to beat Bears

The NFL Network’s Stacey Dales reports that Cardinals’ coach Kliff Kingsbury confirms Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins will play in Week 13 against the Bears. Murray has been sidelined with a high-ankle issue that’s kept him out of the lineup since October 28th. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Murray is a +250 to score a touchdown. Murray’s average of 284.5 yards per game is seventh in the NFL. In addition, his 72.7 completion percentage and 110.4 passer rating lead all quarterbacks. Hopkins is dealing with a hamstring injury that could limit him in Sunday’s game. This season, Hopkins is third on the team with 486 receiving yards and averages 60.8 per game. More importantly, he leads the team in receiving touchdowns with seven while only having played in eight of the team’s eleven games. Currently, Hopkins is +145 to score a touchdown at FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO