A nostalgic reunion occurs within Haylie Duff’s new holiday movie ‘Blending Christmas!’ She spoke to HL about bringing ‘The Brady Bunch’ stars back together!. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and Haylie Duff is here to help usher in the merry spirit with her new Lifetime holiday movie, Blending Christmas. The Real Girl’s Kitchen star spoke to HollywoodLife about the exciting movie and reuniting one of America’s favorite TV families, the stars of The Brady Bunch! “I will tell you that being on set with all of them was so lovely. You never really know what kind of personalities you’re going to get, especially when they have gone through so much together. They were all so kind to each other,” she told HL.

