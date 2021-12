LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents from the Cotulla Station arrested Bryan Pineda-Lopez, 25, who had an active warrant out of Mexico. Bryan Pineda-Lopez, 25 (credit: U.S. Customs & Border Protection) He was apprehended on Dec. 8 inside a ranch west of Encinal. Record checks revealed that Pineda-Lopez had an active warrant out of Mexico. Laredo Sector Foreign Operations Branch agents contacted their partners with the Government of Mexico and verified that the warrant was extraditable. Pineda-Lopez was turned over to Mexican authorities.

