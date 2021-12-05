Texas officials investigating officer who struck pedestrian during vehicle pursuit

T exas authorities are investigating a police chase that resulted in a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Saturday.

The Houston Police Department received a call from a woman who said thieves stole her black Ford truck and her purse. When police found the vehicle, the suspects drove off and a pursuit began, with another HPD vehicle eventually arriving to assist. The second vehicle went out of control and ended up on a sidewalk, striking and killing a pedestrian, according to a media briefing the HPD held on Saturday.

"They were running lights and sirens, trying to catch up and help our officers in the pursuit and apprehension of the suspects that were involved in the aggravated robbery," HPD executive assistant chief Larry Satterwhite said. "Tragically, as they were coming westbound on Reed Road, coming up to the intersection, somehow they lost control of their vehicle."

Satterwhite said the department will be conducting a "lengthy investigation" into the accident to uncover all the facts. The incident will not be treated any differently because it involves officers. The department will also take into account the officers' efforts to help in capturing the suspects of the aggravated robbery.

The two officers in the vehicle that struck the individual were both roughly 25 years old and had been with the department for under two years. Satterwhite said both have been put on administrative leave for a period of time and both were distraught over the individual's death.

There were five suspects the HPD was pursuing in the aggravated robbery and stolen vehicle case. Three were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, with the other two getting away.

