Apple today announced the winners of the third annual Apple Music Awards, recognizing the best artists of 2021 and their influence on global culture. The Apple Music Awards honor achievements in music across five distinct categories — Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Top Song of the Year, and Top Album of the Year — and winners are chosen through a process that reflects both Apple Music’s editorial perspective and what customers around the world are listening to the most.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO