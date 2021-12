The defense returns to its previous stout ways in stopping the run, against a team that has been extremely weak running the ball this season anyway. If the Jags can make quarterback Matt Ryan one-dimensional, expect a big day from the pass rush. On offense, the Jaguars line should be able to protect Trevor Lawrence, since Atlanta is about as anemic in applying pressure as the Jags were last season.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO