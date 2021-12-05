ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Bob Dole: Biden leads tributes to a 'dear friend'

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS President Joe Biden has led tributes from both sides of America's political divide to veteran Republican Bob Dole, who has died aged 98. President Biden said Dole was a "dear friend" and "an American statesman like few in our history". Dole was a long-time senator for Kansas who...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 2

Fox News

Sen. John Kennedy has earned a promotion, step aside Mitch McConnell

Scientists have yet to create a perpetual-motion machine. However, the perpetual-quotation machine has been invented and is functioning beautifully. His name is U.S. Senator John Kennedy. The Louisiana Republican is one of America’s most dependable journalistic resources. When a columnist or broadcaster requires a colorful and droll observation on current...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indy100

Guess which GOP politician showed up maskless to Bob Dole’s funeral

The funeral of the late former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole was attended by many of his peers in Congress.Dole, who had announced in February he was being treated for advanced lung cancer, passed away on December 5th.President Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Tom Hanks and more gathered to honor Dole’s funeral on Friday, at an event that was - due to Dole making it the grand age of 98 - filled with a lot of very old people.But there was one individual in particular present at the event who has been getting tons of attention for noticeably being one...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Biden jokingly recalls Bob Dole's unwavering honesty during tribute to late senator: 'God, I love the guy'

President Biden shared a heartwarming memory during Friday's funeral service for former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kansas), who passed away Sunday at the age of 98. While delivering a tribute to the late senator, Biden recalled a time when Dole — a man Biden described as "almost too honest" — cast a deciding vote against his own party in favor of funding Biden's beloved Amtrak.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Commies and Biden, the media martyrs

President Joe Biden’s nominee for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency withdrew her name from consideration last week after a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers questioned her looney-tunes politics. The way the New York Times told it, however, Saule Omarova’s nomination tanked because Republicans made an issue of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

“He’s Always, Historically, Been His Own Best Salesman”: Joe Biden’s Press Strategy Is Vexing Reporters

After Joe Biden won the 2020 election, The New York Times’ Peter Baker recalls putting in a request to interview the incoming 46th president, as he’d sat down with all the White House occupants going back to Bill Clinton, and made “the point that new presidents tend to talk to The New York Times.” Their response? “They basically said, thanks very much, and that was it,” Baker told me. “They never had any interest in it.” While Baker, who is currently on book leave, admits that “the best stories never come from presidential interviews” and “we’ll live perfectly fine if we don’t get them,” the Biden White House is nevertheless “raising questions by not doing these things.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Why Biden Is Getting Bad Press

The Washington Post’s Dana Milbank set off a bit of a kerfuffle with a column claiming that media coverage of President Joe Biden has been disproportionately negative lately, and in some respects more negative than coverage of his predecessor. Such analysis is notoriously difficult; after all, it requires not only assessing how positive or negative reporting has been, but answering the far more subjective question of how positive or negative it should be. So I was going to pass on the whole topic.Until I saw a defense of this coverage from Politico’s Rachael Bade, who argued: “Gee, maybe this has to do with democratic infighting dominating the headlines in November — and the fact that voters sent a clear (and negative) message to the Biden Admin and the Democratic Party in the November elections …” I suspect that this isn’t an unusual sentiment.I’ll start with the second point, because it’s important. Voters don’t send clear messages. They vote for candidates, and then political actors — media included — read “clear messages” into those votes. To be sure: Voters in Virginia, New Jersey and elsewhere shifted toward the Republican Party in the off-term elections last month, and that was partly a consequence of Biden’s low approval ratings. But voters regularly shift against the in-party in midterms even when the president is fairly popular. And at any rate, the best the voters collectively can do is to reflect a president’s overall unpopularity. They don’t say why the president is unpopular, or which actions or policy positions they oppose. Any “clarity” is a construction by observers. But the reason this post annoyed me is the first part of her claim — that Democratic infighting dominated the headlines. That’s a bit circular, given that Milbank’s original point was that media coverage was strongly negative. The question is whether it was appropriate for Democratic infighting to be the big story last month, and it’s clear that in fact the party was unusually united and productive in November. After all, the big news last month on Capitol Hill wasn’t Democrats in disarray. It was that different groups of House Democrats came together to pass the infrastructure bill and advance their version of the “Build Back Better” plan. The movement on both bills strengthens the case that what we had seen in the summer and fall was productive negotiations among party groups who had some real differences but were basically on the same page, not some sort of party-wide dysfunction. In other words, not only is understanding November as a month dominated by Democratic infighting getting the story wrong, but it suggests that some have been getting the story wrong all along.That said, this mostly reflects normal media bias. When the president is unpopular, everything is interpreted with that in mind, so Biden’s lower approval ratings are causing bad media coverage rather than the other way around. If he becomes more popular, his media coverage will improve — just as happened to Ronald Reagan in 1983 or Bill Clinton in 1995. And note that the miserable coverage those presidents received when they were down didn’t prevent them from rallying anyway.Granted, other factors can affect media coverage. Strong agreement among elites that something is good or bad will usually have a significant influence. It’s certainly possible that some events are so unambiguous that they will generate appropriate coverage. But if we’re talking about how the president’s actions are presented, then few events meet that standard.What I do think may have been unusual was coverage of President Donald Trump. After experts and pundits (myself included) dismissed his chances of winning the 2016 nomination, and then he outperformed the polls in the general election, I suspect a lot of the media became gun-shy about accurately characterizing his unusual unpopularity as president. What’s more, it was legitimately difficult to adjust to the constant stream of mostly self-inflicted scandals. As a result, I suspect that Trump’s media coverage — as awful as it was — actually wound up being better than it might’ve otherwise been. One could argue, indeed, that many in the media are still understating Trump’s attack on democracy, treating what he’s done over the past 13 months as relatively normal.But my guess would be that Biden will have no such issues.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Trump tees off on McConnell

Former President DONALD TRUMP joined HUGH HEWITT’s radio show this morning for a long and winding interview that touched on a number of topics du jour. The full transcript … Some highlights:. — Trump, on the possibility he doesn’t run in 2024: “If I do decide that, I...
POTUS
KSNT News

Sen. Bob Dole honored at National Cathedral, WWII Memorial

President Joe Biden joined national leaders and Senator Dole’s family members and close friends at Washington National Cathedral for an invitation-only memorial service honoring the late senator’s life. Following the service at 1:15 p.m., Senator Dole’s motorcade and the casket will pause at the Memorial for a ceremony honoring his life and military service. WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole is to be honored with a private service at Washington National […]
WASHINGTON, KS

Comments / 0

