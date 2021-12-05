ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive in 33-18 Win Over Jets

By Reuben Frank
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- What a strange game. The Eagles allowed the Jets and their hapless offense score three touchdowns to open the game, which can never happen. But Gardner Minshew and Company finished the game with 19 unanswered points and left MetLife Stadium much happier than they did a week...

Eagles wear down Jets, 33-18, behind backup QB

EYE didn’t watch this game, having been blacked out by CBS in my new home region of southern Delaware. I had to catch the game on the radio, with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick calling the action. So I have to credit the Associated Press for the recap on this one.
NFL Week 13 Game Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 33, New York Jets 18

Defense was optional early in this game. Gardner Minshew and Zach Wilson alternated driving their teams down the field in a first half that saw 42 points scored, but the Philadelphia Eagles held Wilson and the New York Jets’ offense scoreless in the second half on their way to a 33-18 victory.
Day After Digestion – Gardner Minshew Leads Eagles To Win Over Jets

What a football weekend it was for the Philadelphia Eagles. They bounced back from an awful loss to the New York Giants by taking down the Jets in the very same building. They watched the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings both lose thrillers to help their playoff position. They saw Carson Wentz get to the threshold of playing enough snaps to earn them a 3rd 1st round pick in 2022. And, of course, they did all of these while creating another QB controversy in Philadelphia as Gardner Minshew showed up and showed out in his replacement chance for the injured Jalen Hurts. Just another weekend of wild football in Philly, with plenty of takeaways from the game against the Jets. Here are the 5 biggest:
Birds' back-up Minshew helps Eagles soar over Jets, 33-18

MEADOWLANDS, N.J. - Gardner Minshew started in place of an injured Jalen Hurts and led the clock-eating Philadelphia Eagles to scores on their first seven possessions in a 33-18 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. Minshew was 20 of 25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns to Dallas...
Final observations: Eagles 33, Jets 18

The Eagles got a comfortable win over the Jets on Sunday, riding their run game and a hot first half from Gardner Minshew to a 33-18 victory. • If anything is clear following the Eagles' sixth win of the season, 13 games into this topsy turvy campaign, it's that the offensive line is the heart and soul of this football team. Gardner Minshew did not come in and look like the second coming, but he was able to get into a rhythm and look plenty capable as the signal-caller because of the line's ability to dominate this game. With Jalen Hurts out and an elite piece of their rushing attack gone, the Eagles were still able to control the ball and the clock for long stretches of the game, keeping their beleaguered defense off of the field.
Gardner Minshew Shines As Philadelphia Eagles Beat New York Jets, 33-18

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew threw two touchdown passes in his Eagles debut as they topped the New York Jets, 33-18, Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Eagles improved to 6-7 with the victory. Minshew, who started in place of the injured Jalen Hurts, had an efficient afternoon. He completed 20 of his 25 passes for 242 yards and two scores. Both of Minshew’s passing touchdowns went to Dallas Goedert, who had a career-high 105 receiving yards on six catches. Quez Watkins hauled in three catches for 60 yards. Miles Sanders, who left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury, had 120 rushing yards on 24 carries. Rookie running back Kenny Gainwell had an 18-yard rushing touchdown to give the Eagles a 21-18 lead in the second quarter. The Eagles are on a bye next week. In Week 15, they’ll return to Lincoln Financial Field to play the Washington Football Team.
Eagles beat Jets in Gardner Minshew’s first Philly start, 33 to 18

The Philadelphia Eagles are 6-7 after beating the New York Jets on Sunday. Final score: 33 to 18. Minshew Mania was in effect early on with the Eagles’ backup quarterback lighting up a bad Jets secondary. The Birds needed him to be sharp with their defense inexcusably struggling against a suspect Jets offense early on.
