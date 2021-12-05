ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chris Cuomo was accused of harassment days before CNN firing

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P3X6u_0dEnQcA300

Attorney Debra Katz said Sunday her client was the victim of “serious sexual misconduct” by Cuomo and that she had contacted CNN about the woman’s allegations on Wednesday.

WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

