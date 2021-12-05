Chris Cuomo was accused of harassment days before CNN firing
Attorney Debra Katz said Sunday her client was the victim of “serious sexual misconduct” by Cuomo and that she had contacted CNN about the woman’s allegations on Wednesday.
