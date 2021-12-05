ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno State accepts invitation to play UTEP Miners in New Mexico Bowl

By Halle Sembritzki
 5 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State Bulldogs have accepted an invitation to play in the 16th annual PUBG MOBILE New Mexico Bowl on Sunday, according to Fresno State Atheltic officials.

This marks the football team’s first bowl game appearance since 2018 when Fresno State defeated Arizona State 31-20 in the Las Vegas Bowl. This will also be the Bulldog’s third time playing in the New Mexico Bowl.

Executive Director Jeff Siembieda said he was excited to welcome the team back to Albuquerque for the upcoming match.

“This is a talented and entertaining football team that has been impressive all season,” Siembieda said. “With an incredibly passionate fan base and one of the best teams on the West Coast, we are in for a great show.”

Fresno State will be facing off against the UTEP Miners in the postseason game. This is the Miners third trip to the New Mexico Bowl, and its 15th bowl game in program history.

The Miners went 7-5 for their 2021 football season, matching the team’s highest win total since 2014.

This will be the 13th time the Bulldogs and Miners will meet in program history and their first time meeting since 2004. The game is scheduled for Dec. 18 this year at 11:15 a.m. PT. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN and broadcast on ESPN Radio.

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

