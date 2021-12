A little more than 35 years after the programs met for the first and only time, Ohio State and Utah are both heading to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. And while it would be easy for the Buckeyes to be disappointed after failing to win the Big Ten and reach the College Football Playoff, they still appreciate the historical significance of the Rose Bowl – also known as The Granddaddy of Them All.

OHIO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO