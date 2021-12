A former Pleasantville police officer has been arrested again. 24-year-old Alec Veatch was arrested Tuesday after new charges of sexual assault of a minor causing serious injury, enticing a minor, lascivious acts with a minor, and assault with intent to cause injury were brought forth by the Iowa DCI. Veatch was previously arrested at his Norwalk home on similar charges, and released from the Jasper County Jail after posting a $17,000 bond.

PLEASANTVILLE, IA ・ 16 DAYS AGO