ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Taylor’s two-TD day helps Colts rout woeful Texans 31-0

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S90Xv_0dEnOYDv00
1 of 7

HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Leonard and the Indianapolis Colts defense had one goal entering Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

“Before we even went out there, I said: ‘If we don’t shut these guys out, we didn’t do good enough,’” he said.

The star linebacker helped the Colts accomplish that, leading a defense that forced two turnovers in a 31-0 victory. It is the first time Indy has held a team scoreless since beating Dallas 23-0 on Dec. 16, 2018, and the team’s first shutout on the road since a 6-0 victory at New England in 1992.

“The defense was unreal,” coach Frank Reich said. “That’s an epic defensive performance from really start to finish.”

Jonathan Taylor ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns to lead Indy’s offense in the rout.

“The coaches are putting together great schemes,” Taylor said. “A lot of runs they’re opening up like the Red Sea, so I’m not getting touched for a few yards.”

The Texans turned the ball over twice in the first quarter and quarterback Tyrod Taylor was benched in the third quarter as Houston (2-10) lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

“We got outcoached and outplayed,” coach David Culley said.

Jonathan Taylor, who leads the NFL in yards rushing, has 16 rushing touchdowns this season, which ties the franchise record set by Lenny Moore in 1964. It’s the 10th consecutive game in which he’s ran for a touchdown, the longest streak in the NFL since LaDainian Tomlinson did it in 18 straight in the 2004 and 2005 seasons.

The Colts improved to 7-0 this season in games in which the 22-year-old Taylor runs for at least 100 yards.

Carson Wentz threw for 158 yards and a touchdown for the Colts (7-6) before being replaced by Sam Ehlinger with five minutes left in the fourth quarter and the game long decided.

Things went wrong for Houston immediately with Tyrod Taylor throwing an interception on the team’s first play. It was initially ruled an incompletion, but the Colts challenged the call and the review showed that Kenny Moore grabbed it just before falling out of bounds.

The Colts took a 7-0 lead when Jonathan Taylor took the snap out of the wildcat and ran 1 yard for the score.

The second big mistake by the Texans came on the fourth play of the next drive when Pharaoh Brown fumbled after a catch and it was recovered by the Colts.

They failed to capitalize on that mistake when Michael Badgley’s 35-yard field goal sailed wide left.

Indianapolis extended the lead to 14-0 when Wentz found Ashton Dulin in the corner of the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown just before halftime. The Colts kept that drive alive on a sneak by Wentz on fourth-and-1.

Jonathan Taylor’s second TD run came on the opening possession of the third quarter to push the lead to 21-0. It was a 3-yard run that capped a 75-yard drive.

Tyrod Taylor was evaluated for an injury after Houston’s first possession of the third quarter, but the team said he was available to play, and it was Culley’s decision to insert backup Davis Mills in his place. He was 5 for 13 for 45 yards before being replaced.

Culley said after the game that Taylor hyperextended his wrist and the trainers weren’t sure that he could grip the ball, but that he could have played if they needed him.

Culley has been adamant all season that Taylor would be Houston’s starter if he was healthy, but he certainly wasn’t as supportive of the veteran after Sunday’s loss.

“We’re just going to look at the whole situation,” he said. “I’ve got to look at the video to see exactly what happened. ... I’ve got to look at Tyrod while he was in there and look at Davis while he was in there and see where we need to go from there.”

After the two early turnovers, the Texans punted on four consecutive drives before Mills entered the game with about four minutes left in the third quarter. The QB change didn’t do anything to help Houston’s offense and the Texans punted twice after Mills took over and turned the ball over on downs on his other three possessions.

Mills was 6 of 14 for 49 yards.

The boos from the sparse crowd began early and grew louder with each terrible offensive possession as the Texans were shut out for the second time this season. It’s their second loss to the Colts this year after they got a 31-3 victory in Indianapolis in October.

The Colts outgained Houston 389-141 and Indianapolis had 26 first downs to just 9 by the Texans.

A 23-yard field goal with about nine minutes left made it 24-0 and rookie Deon Jackson added a 3-yard TD run with two minutes to go.

TAKE IT AWAY

The Colts lead the NFL with 29 takeaways this season and Sunday was the 14th consecutive game in which they’ve forced at least turnover going back to last season. That’s the longest active streak in the NFL.

SUSPENDED

Houston linebacker Zach Cunningham was inactive after being suspended for violating team rules. The move comes after he was suspended for a quarter in a game earlier this season for the same thing. His punishment comes a week after safety Justin Reid was suspended against the Jets for violating team rules.

Culley said he was surprised and disappointed that his team continues to have these issues.

Colts: Have a bye next week and host New England Dec. 18.

Texans: Host Seattle next Sunday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

Leonard Fournette's career day helps Bucs score comeback win vs. Colts

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Leonard Fournette just before the start of the 2020 regular season, he was expected to be a role player in an offense already loaded with superstars. He filled the role well last season, then turned into “Playoff Lenny” in the postseason, taking his game...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bucs RB Leonard Fournette caps four-TD day with game winner vs. Colts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette had a career day against the Indianapolis Colts, finishing with three rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown. Fournette's final touchdown was the perfect cherry on top of his big day, as he bulldozed through a couple Colts defenders on a 28-yard score to give the Buccaneers the lead with just 20 seconds left in the game.
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

How to Watch: Colts @ Texans

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Houston to face the Texans in Week 13. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 5, at NRG Stadium. The contest will mark the 40th all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the Colts leading the series at 30-9. In Week 6, Indianapolis hosted and defeated Houston, 31- 3.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Ehlinger
Person
David Culley
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Kenny Moore
Person
Deon Jackson
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The Latest: Texans Taylor benched, Mills at QB vs. Colts

The Latest from Week 13 of the NFL (all times EST):. Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been benched in the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts. Taylor was evaluated for an undisclosed injured after a Houston’s first possession of the third quarter but the team said he was available to play and it was coach David Culley’s decision to insert backup Davis Mills in his place.
NFL
USA Today

Colts-Texans: Nine prop bets for Sunday's game

The Indianapolis Colts suffered a narrow defeat against the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 12, but a much easier task is on tap in Week 13. The Colts (6-6) look to improve their standing in the AFC playoff picture when they travel to the Lone Star State to oppose the Houston Texans (2-9) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at NRG Stadium.
NFL
houstontexans.com

Colts, Texans linked in a variety of ways

There's an AFC South rumble at NRG Stadium this Sunday, as the Texans (2-9) host the Colts (6-6) at noon CT. Indianapolis had a three-game win streak snapped last weekend by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Houston fell, 21-14, at home to the Jets. The two franchises met earlier this...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Ap#Indy
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Indy's Taylor could be in for big game at terrible Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Jonathan Taylor didn’t have a great game for the Indianapolis Colts last week and still finished with 83 yards rushing and a touchdown. On Sunday, the NFL’s leading rusher will have a great chance to bounce back when he faces the Houston Texans (2-9), who have one of the worst run defenses in the NFL.
NFL
Battle Red Blog

Texans-Colts Inactives

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are set to kick off today, as the Colts keep hanging around for a playoff spot, while the Texans look to stick at the third overall pick, and hope the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars stumble into a win along the way. Here’s who...
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts, Texans Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans have announced their inactive for their Week 13 matchup on Sunday. Coming into Sunday, the Colts had three players with injury designations, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (knee/foot), tight end Jack Doyle (knee), and safety Andrew Sendejo (calf) all listed as questionable. All are active on Sunday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Colts 31, Texans 0: Top 10 Observations

Another week, another loss for the now 2-10 Houston Texans as they're shut out 31-0 by the Indianapolis Colts. Here are our top 10 observations from this Sunday's loss ... It wasn't all doom and gloom. Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill has been a consistent bright spot all season and today was no exception. He had 20 tackles, one sack, and three tackles for a loss. His 13 tackles in the first half are tied for the most in a single half in Texans franchise history.
NFL
Houston Press

NFL Week 13: Colts 31, Texans 0 — Four Winners, Four Losers

As the Texans' skulked into the locker room, down 14-0 at the half against the Indianapolis Colts, what was left of the fans at NRG Stadium gave the team a healthy, audible round of boos. This is notable because the Texans evidently have fans that still care enough to boo the wretched product this team puts on the field every week.
NFL
cbs4indy.com

Colts defense, run game dominate Texans 31-0

INDIANAPOLIS – If the Colts are going to make the playoffs, they had to win this afternoon in Houston and they took care of business, beating the Texans 31-0 on the strength of their defense and run game. It’s the Colts first shutout since blanking Dallas 23-0 at Lucas Oil...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Jonathan Taylor's remarkable streak snapped in loss for Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor had a strong game once again for the Indianapolis Colts, but his incredible streak of games hitting 100 yards was snapped in the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In Sunday’s game, Taylor posted 83 yards rushing and found the end zone with a game-tying touchdown late in...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' PFF grades: Best and worst from 31-0 win over Texans

The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) handled business in a dominating fashion over the Houston Texans (2-10), shutting out their AFC South counterparts 31-0 at NRG Stadium in Week 13. There wasn’t much to complain about during the win. The Colts were imposing their will from the start. It was clear it was going to be that type of game when cornerback Kenny Moore picked off Tyrod Taylor on the very first snap and then the Colts offense ran the ball six consecutive times for a score.
NFL
FOX59

Colts shutout Texans 31-0 before bye week

INDIANAPOLIS – If the Colts are going to make the playoffs, they had to win this afternoon in Houston and they took care of business, beating the Texans 31-0 on the strength of their defense and run game. It’s the Colts first shutout since blanking Dallas 23-0 at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2018 and their […]
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

678K+
Followers
359K+
Post
309M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy