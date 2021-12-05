Reducing carbon emissions | 'This Week in Iowa'

Rhode Island may be 37 miles wide and 48 miles long, but it has a coastline of over 400 miles, making us extremely vulnerable to the catastrophic effects of climate change. Communities throughout the state have experienced the wrath brought on by more intense and frequent storms, resulting in extensive flooding, sea level rise, loss of electrical power, danger to our safety, and an overall assault to our well-being. Rhode Island and New Jersey have even earned the distinction of being known as the fastest-warming of the lower 48 states according to the Washington Post/Climate Institute of Analysis.
