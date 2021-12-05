ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Reducing carbon emissions | 'This Week in Iowa'

 5 days ago
Ethanol producers say lower emissions are the...

The Independent

Food waste becomes California's newest climate change target

Banana peels, chicken bones and leftover veggies won't have a place in California trashcans under the nation's largest mandatory residential food waste recycling program that's set to take effect in January. The effort is designed to keep landfills in the most populous U.S. state clear of food waste that damages the atmosphere as it decays. When food scraps and other organic materials break down they emit methane, a greenhouse gas more potent and damaging in the short-term than carbon emissions from fossil fuels. To avoid those emissions, California plans to start converting residents' food waste into compost or energy,...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Panel: Consider tinkering with oceans to suck up more carbon

The United States should research how to tinker with the oceans — even zapping them with electricity — to get them to suck more carbon dioxide out of the air to fight climate change, the National Academy of Sciences recommends. The panel outlines six ways that could help oceans remove more heat-trapping carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The scientists said the most promising possibilities include making the seas less acidic with minerals or jolts of electricity, adding phosphorous or nitrogen to spur plankton growth and creating massive seaweed farms. But it's unknown if they would work, would cost too...
ENVIRONMENT
siliconbayounews.com

Reactwell Secures $1.83 Million to Remove Carbon Dioxide Emissions

New Orleans-based Reactwell serves as a think tank for renewable chemical and fuel innovation focused on local, sustainable, and distributed production based on harnessing carbon dioxide. In 2020, the New Orleans-based business revealed the world’s first Chemistry on a Chip, or solid-state chemical cells that upgrade existing refinery and petrochemical...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Reuters

EU drafts plan to remove more carbon emissions from the air

BRUSSELS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The European Union plans to capture five million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere each year by 2030 through technologies, and create an EU system to certify carbon removals, according to a draft document seen by Reuters. The EU has committed to reach net...
ENVIRONMENT
Futurity

White neighborhoods have higher carbon emissions

More carbon emissions come from homes in white neighborhoods than those in African American ones, research finds. Residential energy use represents roughly one-fifth of annual greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. A team of researchers used data from 60 million individual United States households to look into how carbon...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Hopewell Valley News

Your Turn: Carbon pricing is important in efforts to combat greenhouse gas emissions

As climate change continues to loom over our world, many solutions are being explored and implemented in order to combat its life-threatening effects. However, it has been widely accepted that individual actions alone are not enough and if we really want a world safe from the “existential threat to humanity,” then our governments should ensure it in policymaking.
ENVIRONMENT
Westerly Sun

Letter: It’s important to reduce our carbon footprint

Rhode Island may be 37 miles wide and 48 miles long, but it has a coastline of over 400 miles, making us extremely vulnerable to the catastrophic effects of climate change. Communities throughout the state have experienced the wrath brought on by more intense and frequent storms, resulting in extensive flooding, sea level rise, loss of electrical power, danger to our safety, and an overall assault to our well-being. Rhode Island and New Jersey have even earned the distinction of being known as the fastest-warming of the lower 48 states according to the Washington Post/Climate Institute of Analysis.
ENVIRONMENT
#Carbon Emissions#Climate Change#Environmentalists#Ethanol
We Are Iowa

Iowa nonprofits feel effects of labor shortage

DES MOINES, Iowa — By now, many have seen the signs around town that say "We're Hiring" or "Help Wanted." The tight labor market has been affecting business across the state for months, but now, some Iowa non-profits are feeling it too. "We have really seen an impact probably in...
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Iowa, Nebraska get millions in EPA water improvement funds

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa is getting $110.7 million and Nebraska $63.4 million from the federal government to upgrade water systems and improve water quality. The Environmental Protection Agency announced the new funding Thursday as part of $7.4 billion in new funding sent throughout the country. The allocation for next...
IOWA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

UnitedHealth Group commits to net zero carbon emissions, going paperless

UnitedHealth Group announced a 2035 deadline to be carbon neutral during its annual Investor Conference, as well as a goal to go paperless for patients and providers. The payer is aiming to pair net zero carbon emissions with investing in renewable energy, according to the Nov. 30 announcement. UnitedHealth Group...
ENVIRONMENT
MedPage Today

Congress Passes Bill to Mitigate Medicare Payment Cuts

WASHINGTON -- The Senate passed a bill Thursday night to stave off nearly 10% in anticipated cuts to Medicare physician fees, leaving physician organizations relieved but also annoyed at having to once again wait until the last minute for deliverance. "Temporary payment fixes at the 11th hour to address cuts...
CONGRESS & COURTS
