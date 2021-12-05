Reducing carbon emissions | 'This Week in Iowa'

The United States should research how to tinker with the oceans — even zapping them with electricity — to get them to suck more carbon dioxide out of the air to fight climate change, the National Academy of Sciences recommends. The panel outlines six ways that could help oceans remove more heat-trapping carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The scientists said the most promising possibilities include making the seas less acidic with minerals or jolts of electricity, adding phosphorous or nitrogen to spur plankton growth and creating massive seaweed farms. But it's unknown if they would work, would cost too...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO