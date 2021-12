Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 45; Low: 37. Milder with variable clouds. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: “ALMOST A PARADISE”: Dr. Jack and Winnie Tin brought their “expanding family” up to Central New York from New York City in April 2017. Located on the top of a hill, this 0.70-acre property in Jamesville provided a way of life that the Big Apple could not. “You could see for miles around,” Jack said. “The scenery in the fall and the summer is absolutely gorgeous.” The five-bedroom house has 5,405 square feet of living space. Take a look inside.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO