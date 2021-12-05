ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police seek man connected to airport area homicide

By Autumn Scott
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a suspect connected to a shooting that happened at an apartment complex in the airport area last month.

Police said they found Ervin Terrell suffering from a gunshot wound in the middle of the street at 2475 Ketchum on Nov. 19. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Shelby County Medical Examiner later ruled his death as a homicide.

Two women charged after shooting woman in the face

Investigators said a video showed Terrell was shot inside of his red 2018 Ford Escape before he fell out into the street. The vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.

Bouya Ba was identified as the driver and a warrant for first-degree murder has been issued through Shelby County Criminal Court for his arrest.

The vehicle has been recovered.

If you have information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

