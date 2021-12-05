ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Moving group looks to fill 26-foot truck with donations

By Samantha Bender
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mWF2M_0dEnN5v800

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bearded Brothers Moving Group in Youngstown is making sure every kid in the Valley has a special Christmas. On Sunday, they held their second annual toy drive.

The group challenged the community to fill their 26-foot moving truck. Last year, they were able to fill up about half of their truck, so this year they’re looking to help twice as many kids.

Autism society helps kids meet Santa with less stress

All proceeds will go to Mahoning County Children Services. They asked the community to donate toys, coats and clothes.

“Being able to give back to kids in the Valley that are less fortunate is something that we’ve always wanted to do,” said Franco Doran with Bearded Brothers.

All toys and clothes donated had to be new in the box with tags on.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mahoning County, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Youngstown, OH
Society
State
Ohio State
Mahoning County, OH
Sports
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
County
Mahoning County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brothers Moving#Christmas#Toys#Weather#Charity#Bearded Brothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Charities
WKBN

WKBN

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy