Moving group looks to fill 26-foot truck with donations
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bearded Brothers Moving Group in Youngstown is making sure every kid in the Valley has a special Christmas. On Sunday, they held their second annual toy drive.
The group challenged the community to fill their 26-foot moving truck. Last year, they were able to fill up about half of their truck, so this year they're looking to help twice as many kids.
All proceeds will go to Mahoning County Children Services. They asked the community to donate toys, coats and clothes.
“Being able to give back to kids in the Valley that are less fortunate is something that we’ve always wanted to do,” said Franco Doran with Bearded Brothers.
