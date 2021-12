The Miami Dolphins have been on a roll the past four weeks, winning each of their contests and improving to 5-7 on the season. Through this stretch, it’s been Miami’s defense that has carried them to victories, but their quarterback has shown signs of improvement as well. Tua Tagovailoa has played in three of the wins, starting two of them, and with his opportunities, he’s completed 81% of his passes for 661 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception with a passer rating over 100.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO