On this episode Charlie tracks down one of the best personalities in the Colts locker room, defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth. A native of Mobile, Ala. Stallworth's reputation is backed by leadership awards both at Murphy High and the University of South Carolina. After going undrafted as a rookie, Stallworth landed with the Saints, and quickly found himself on the field just a few plays from the Super Bowl. (Wild story). After two seasons, he was left stunned being let go by New Orleans (another wild story), and was scooped up by Colts GM Chris Ballard. After flashing this past season, Stallworth has taken it to a new level in 2021 (3.0 sacks, 4.0 tackles for loss). Get the full behind the scenes story of Taylor Stallworth on this episode. Enjoy!

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO