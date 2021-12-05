NFL Playoffs 2022: Eagles control own destiny in milquetoast race for final wild card

Don’t look now but our Philadelphia Eagles making the NFL playoffs is a real possibility. The Eagles have won three of their last four games and they have the easiest part of their schedule ahead of them. On Thanksgiving Day the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints both lost, improving the Eagles' chances to make the postseason. At the beginning of the year, I predicted the Eagles to go 8-9; With a young QB in Jalen Hurts and inexperienced players at the skilled positions, I didn’t think the playoffs were in the cards for this team. When the Eagles opened the season with a 2-5 record, it didn’t seem possible. But it’s not the way you start, it's the way you finish! The NFC has only three elite teams, after that, any scenario is possible! This morning the New York Times NFL Playoff Predictor model has the Eagles with a 31% chance of making the Playoffs. The Eagles' next six games are against five division opponents plus the lowly Jets. Let’s Go Birds!! This weekend in The Locker Room with Billy Schweim will be all Football.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO