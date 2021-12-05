ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three SF Giants pitching targets that could replace Kevin Gausman in the rotation

By Jeff Young
 5 days ago

The SF Giants were dealt a tough blow as right-handed hurler Kevin Gausman signed a five-year, $110 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. Replacing his production will be a very difficult task, but there are a few targets who might be able to lessen the blow. Three SF...

Recapping the Blue Jays’ past interest in Kevin Gausman

The Blue Jays are rumoured to be among the teams seriously interested in free agent starter Kevin Gausman, and this isn’t the first time they’ve pursued him. That fact is part of why I’ve long expected the Jays to be linked to Gausman this offseason, unless of course they were able to re-sign Robbie Ray. Because that hasn’t happened it comes as no surprise that the Jays are linked to the former San Francisco Giant as well as their own free agent ace. Gausman is one of the better starters available on the market, he doesn’t have a Qualifying Offer attached to him (he accepted that offer from the Giants last winter), and there’s a history of the Blue Jays having interest in him before. I can’t imagine a 5.4 bWAR season in 2021 changed that very much.
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman plans to wear No. 34 in honour of Roy Halladay

New signing Kevin Gausman already has something in common with Toronto Blue Jays faithful: a deep admiration for franchise legend Roy Halladay. Gausman grew up idolizing Halladay as a fellow Colorado native, and said when introduced as a Blue Jay on Wednesday that he plans to wear No. 34 in Halladay's honour. While Doc's No. 32 is retired by Toronto, the No. 34 he wore as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies is available.
MLB
Yardbarker

Blue Jays Land Kevin Gausman, Lose Robbie Ray to Mariners

The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms on a five-year, $110 million contract with a fastball-throwing starting pitcher. After betting on himself and signing a one-year, prove-it styled deal, he went on to post record numbers, in turn earning the second-largest contract ever awarded to a pitcher in Blue Jays’ franchise history.
MLB
NBC Sports

With Scherzer and Gausman gone, Giants still have options

When Max Scherzer threw the pitch that ended a 107-win season, it was tempting to view him as the swing piece for future NL West races, too. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Giants could compete for his services in the offseason, just as they did in July, with the winner holding a huge edge heading into 2022.
MLB
