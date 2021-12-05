Three SF Giants pitching targets that could replace Kevin Gausman in the rotation

The Blue Jays are rumoured to be among the teams seriously interested in free agent starter Kevin Gausman, and this isn’t the first time they’ve pursued him. That fact is part of why I’ve long expected the Jays to be linked to Gausman this offseason, unless of course they were able to re-sign Robbie Ray. Because that hasn’t happened it comes as no surprise that the Jays are linked to the former San Francisco Giant as well as their own free agent ace. Gausman is one of the better starters available on the market, he doesn’t have a Qualifying Offer attached to him (he accepted that offer from the Giants last winter), and there’s a history of the Blue Jays having interest in him before. I can’t imagine a 5.4 bWAR season in 2021 changed that very much.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO