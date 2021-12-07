ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family’s stolen food truck found in north Columbus

By Kenya Ramirez
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It was a long, stressful weekend for the Soriano family.

On Saturday, their food truck La Poblanita was stolen. Now, they’ve been reunited with the truck which has allowed them to build a life for themselves.

Though the exterior, La Poblanita seems in good condition, it’s a different story inside. The truck sits empty and now the Sorianos have to start from scratch to get it up and running again.

Despite all of this, the family can’t thank the community enough for its generous donations that will be put toward rebuilding their livelihood.

Columbus police arrest three teens in ‘bait car’ operation

The donations not only helped pay the tow truck company to return the truck to them, but those same donations have also given them hope.

“I’m happy. ecstatic for my mom,” said co-owner Leo Soriano. “To see the change in emotions from just being in shock to finally see a smile on her face, it makes a huge difference.”

“One of our customers came up and donates us this,” said co-owner Cris Soriano, showing some of the money donated. “He said he wanted to be one of the first ones to donate to us.”

The Soriano family said they normally close the truck for the season every January. This season, it will be closed a little earlier, but they hope to bring it back very soon and hope to see their loyal customers soon, too.

Ohio counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates as Delta wave hits December

For the last eight years, the La Poblanita food truck has been located by Northridge Road and Indianola Avenue.

Columbus police reported that the truck was found around 10:30 a.m., Sunday, in the 2200 block of Howey Road. The rear doors of the truck had been forced open, and the vehicle had been rummaged through; however, the responding officer was unable to determine if anything was missing.

Anyone with any information on the theft is asked to contact the Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

RkCoOh77
4d ago

I believe it. In the last year, we’ve had two vehicles stolen, our gas tank filled with water, our storage unit broke into, our truck windows broken out and all our tools stolen, bought a box trailer for the tools, had that broken into three times in four months and were eventually left devastated with no job when we were completely tapped out and our transmission went out. Done, finished, finito. Thank God our last kid graduated college a few weeks before it started. I feel horrible for these people and hope they get some help or plenty of donations. Those who either don’t want to work a real job, need drug money or both are destroying not only their own lives but the lives of the people who feed us and build our homes. It’s disgusting and needs to stop but never will. I’ll keep these people in my prayers for sure.

Fire Everyone
4d ago

I hope you find it and get back out there. So sorry this happened, people have no respect for personal property anymore!

Lynette Mapuana Bush-Curry
4d ago

That's fkd up! Sure hope someone spots it somewhere. They could've got on the highway with it. Who ever did it, your day will come.🤔

