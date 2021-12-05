ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Fauci says early reports encouraging about omicron variant

By GENE JOHNSON Associated Press
WJAC TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. health officials said Sunday that while the omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations. President Joe Biden's chief medial adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN's "State...

WJAC TV

As Biden pursues new COVID strategy, omicron adds to winter worries

“Experts say that COVID-19 cases will continue to rise in the weeks ahead in this winter, so we need to be ready,” President Joe Biden said Thursday. Public health officials had feared a new seasonal wave of infections even before the variant emerged, and the Biden administration unveiled several initiatives Thursday aimed at containing the spread of the virus in the coming months. The president outlined five major elements of the plan:
