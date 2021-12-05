ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Spider-Man: No Way Home': New Footage Gives Closer Look at Willem Dafoe's New Green Goblin Suit

By Sabrina Sternberg
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a special panel for CCXP, a new look at Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin was revealed. Before the panel, Tom Holland introduced Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx with some footage from the film, including a new shot of Dafoe without his Goblin mask on throwing a “pumpkin bomb” at Holland’s...

collider.com

Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Actress Reveals Why She Passed on Returning to the MCU

Marvel fans may be getting lucky with some of their favorite characters from Netflix’s Defenders series returning in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Charlie Cox is rumored to reprise his role as Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021), and Vincent D’Onofrio may pop up in Hawkeye on Disney+ as Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home TV Spot Features New Look at Electro

Disney has released a new TV spot for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and while most of the footage shared in the spot is very similar to what we have seen before, it's notable for including an all-new look at Jamie Foxx as Electro. The actor, who first played the part in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, is one of a number of actors who will reprise a role from one of the pre-MCU Spider-Man movies, with other confirmed returnees being Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Spot Celebrates Tickets Going on Sale With New Footage

Now just weeks away from release, Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets have started to go on sale in various markets around the world. One theatrical chain in Malaysia has started to celebrate the occasion by releasing a new 15-second spot featuring a whole lot of new footage. Since it's only 15 seconds, not much is revealed plot-wise, other than the fact Spidey himself (Tom Holland) is going to go toe-to-toe with plenty of villains throughout the duration of the flick.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland and Girlfriend Zendaya Have a Problem Filming Together, Star Reveals

The next installment in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man franchise is, perhaps, one of the most anticipated films of all time. With expectations, anticipation, and spoilers running rampant in the Marvel fandom, the new movie from director Jon Watts has a lot to live up to when it exclusively hits theaters on December 17, 2021.
MOVIES
splashreport.com

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Posters Highlight Doc Ock, Electro, and Green Goblin!

These character posters for Spider-Man: No Way Home feature Doctor Octopus, Electro, and the Green Goblin. As Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Willem Dafoe reprise their villainous roles in No Way Home, each of the three villains will make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts. For the first time in the...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Promo Reveals Funny New Footage of Jon Favreau's Return as Happy

Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and now fans are seeing some of the first footage of the character from the threequel. In a Portuguese-language ad celebrating the on-sale date of No Way Home tickets, select theaters got a new spot. In it, it's revealed Happy is now serving as a bodyguard for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) after his real identity has been revealed.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Look Reveals a Spider-Man in Trouble

Doctor Octopus is back and has Spider-Man in his clutches in a new image from Spider-Man: No Way Home. The image, released as part of Fandango's holiday movie preview, shows Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) with Spidey (Tom Holland), still in his Iron Spider suit, wrapped in his mechanical arms. Molina's Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2 is one of several past cinematic Spider-Man villains reprising their roles in No Way Home. Tom Holland says Molina's return was, at least in part, his idea. "When I was first pitched the idea, I was like, 'Wow, that would be awesome if we could pull it off'," Holland said while speaking to Empire Magazine. "'But there's just no way it's going to work. You're just not going to be able to get everyone to do what they need to do. It's just not going to happen.' But it did happen. And it's crazy."
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx Discuss Playing Green Goblin, Doc Ock And Electro At CCXP21 Villains Panel For SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME – Plus New Villains Posters

Look who’s back! Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx talk about reprising their iconic roles as Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and Electro in a special panel for CCXP21 for SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME. The panel was introduced by Tom Holland, who started off by saying audiences will see pumpkin...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Willem Dafoe: The Green Goblin has more tricks up his sleeve

Willem Dafoe has suggested he has "more tricks up his sleeve" as he returns as the Green Goblin in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. The 66-year-old actor is reprising his role as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin in the new blockbuster and waxed lyrical about his character's new costume at a panel that featured fellow stars Tom Holland and Jamie Foxx.
MOVIES
Polygon

Spider-Man: No Way Home suits are coming to Insomniac’s Spider-Man remaster

With Spider-Man: No Way Home set to hit movie theaters on Dec. 17, Insomniac Games is adding some new suits to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered. Peter Parker will be able to don the new black and gold suit — which includes some Dr. Strange-style runes around the hands — and the red, gold, and blue iron spider suit seen on the No Way Home poster.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Here's Why Spider-Man: Miles Morales' New No Way Home Suits Are PS5-Exclusive

Spider-Man: No Way Home debuts in a few days, and to celebrate, developer Insomniac Games has announced a pair of new in-game costumes inspired by the film that will soon be added to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. The catch here is that these suits will only be available on the PS5 edition of the game, as Insomniac explained that the more complex designs of these costumes could have an adverse effect on gameplay in the PS4 version of Marvel's Spider-man.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx Talk About Their Roles in SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME and Villain Posters

Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx appeared this weekend in a special panel for CCXP21 to talk about reprising their iconic roles as Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and Electro in the upcoming Marvel movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. The panel was introduced by Tom Holland, who started off by saying audiences will see pumpkin bombs and sandstorm, as well as the multiverse in ways we can’t imagine.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home villains featurette and TV spots unveil new footage

With its release just a week away, a new featurette has been released for Spider-Man: No Way Home which puts the spotlight on the movie’s villains and includes interviews with stars Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Willem Dafoe; check it out below, along with a batch of TV spots featuring some snippets of new footage from Marvel and Sony’s hotly-anticipated sequel…
MOVIES

