ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Jewish teens create world’s largest LEGO dreidel for good cause

By Michael Konopasek
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22rmhU_0dEnJy5K00

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Sunday night marks the eighth night of Chanukah, and Denver-area Jewish teens are celebrating in a unique way at the second-annual Chanukah concert featuring Uri Davidi.

The event is made possible by Denver NCSY and Aish of the Rockies.

It’s the season to bring light where there’s darkness, and that includes bringing people together as a community.

“Everybody is so excited to come together in a safe meaningful way in order to make it happen,” said program director of Denver NCSY and youth rabbi at Aish of the Rockies, Rabbi Yonatan Nuszen.

Small businesses hope for increased profits in wake of supply chain issues, shipping delays

Three hundred teens have been working on the creation. They are set to show off the world’s largest LEGO dreidel during Sunday night’s concert.

“We actually purchased 30,000 LEGOs in order to build an 8-foot massive dreidel,” said Nuszen.

While breaking a record is fun, it’s not the real focus. The experience brings teens together. It’s also about generosity. The LEGO toys will eventually be cleaned and placed in care packages for children in Colorado foster care and hospitals along with orphans in Jerusalem.

“We’re not just having a good time,” said Nuszen. “We’re making a difference in this world.”

The concert and event run from 6-8 p.m. at 5101 S. Dayton St. in Greenwood Village. Tickets cost $25 per car.

To sponsor a gift box that will be donated to children, visit https://southwest.ncsy.org/concert-sponsorship/ . To register for the concert, visit ChanukahConcert.live .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX31 Denver

Come test your senses as you “Dine in the Dark”

How well do we know our senses? For those who are used to relying on eyesight to navigate the world, the answers might not be what we’d expect. You might want to try Dining the Dark, a brand-new sensory dining experience that is cooking up some immersive intrigue this winter for Denver’s more adventurous foodies. Dining […]
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Society
City
Greenwood Village, CO
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Society
Greenwood Village, CO
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Toys#Dreidel#Legos#Good Cause#Jewish#Kdvr#Rabbi#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX31 Denver

Insider travel secrets to Hawaii

Ready to finally plan your bucketlist trip? Hawaii just might be at the top of your list and I’ve got everything you need to create a perfect Hawaii getaway, and the icing on the cake.. even allows you to give back!! Sandra Grahame with the Smart Cookies shares with us where to save, where to […]
HAWAII STATE
FOX31 Denver

What to expect for the upcoming ski season here in Colorado

Travel Expert, Jeanenne Tornatore says that more Americans plan to vacation this winter and that includes taking those vacation in our mountain towns. Mountain towns across the country are celebrating the kick-off of their busy season with many slopes already open, including throughout Colorado. These popular winter destinations are planning for high demand amid a […]
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy