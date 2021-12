This might be the fanciest gingerbread house of all time. One of London’s most iconic private members’ clubs has decked its halls to the extreme. How have they done this? They’ve only gone and transformed it, with a giant Christmas facade. Annabel’s and Swarovski teamed up to turn the Berkeley Square building into one of the most festive and brightest (literally, its dusted with crystals) spots this year. It looks gingerbread! I’ve actually seen it with my own eyes (at night) and it was quite the sight.

RESTAURANTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO