NHL

Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira: On track to return

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Khaira (illness) skated on the Blackhawks' third line during Sunday's morning skate, Charlie...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports Chicago

Jujhar Khaira stretchered off after hit from Jacob Trouba

A scary scene unfolded at the United Center on Tuesday night as Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira left the ice on a stretcher after taking a high hit from New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba. According to the Blackhawks, Khaira was "taken by ambulance to Northwestern Hospital for further testing" after...
NHL
Jujhar Khaira
yourbasin.com

Blackhawks’ Khaira responsive after being stretchered off

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was taken to a hospital after he was leveled by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba and wheeled off on a stretcher Tuesday night. The 27-year-old Khaira suffered an “upper-body blow,” the team said, and was taken by ambulance to Northwestern...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Jujhar Khaira Released From Hospital; Out Indefinitely

Last night, after a scary hit that sent him to the ice unconscious, Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was taken to a nearby hospital and monitored overnight. After extensive testing, he has been discharged and returned home. The Blackhawks have announced that though he suffered a significant injury, Khaira is expected to make a full recovery. There is no timeline for his return to play.
NHL
Newsday

Jacob Trouba says hit on Chicago's Jujhar Khaira not malicious

Jacob Trouba said it was "obviously very scary," to see the result of his hit on Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira on Tuesday night, which sent Khaira to the hospital after he was removed from the ice on a stretcher during the Rangers’ 6-2 victory. But the Rangers defenseman defended...
NHL
#Blackhawks#Rangers#Islanders#Nbc Sports Chicago
hockeyinsiders.net

VIDEO: Extremely Scary Situation As Jujhar Khaira Stretched Off The Ice.

A really scary sight last night during the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers game. Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba absolutely smoked Blackhawks' forward Jujhar Khaira. Some believe it was a legal hit others believe it was illegal. Khaira was out cold as he laid on the ice and with an...
NHL
bleachernation.com

Blackhawks Make Some Roster Moves (Plus a Positive Update on Jujhar Khaira)

We have some good news to share this morning regarding the status of Jujhar Khaira, who left the ice last night on a stretcher and was transported to Northwestern Hospital after a brutal hit by Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba. Khaira has been released from the hospital and is expected to...
NHL
WGN Radio

‘His prognosis is excellent’ – Blackhawks release update on Jujhar Khaira

The Chicago Blackhawks have released the following: Blackhawks Head Team Physician Dr. Michael Terry issued the following statement on forward Jujhar Khaira: “Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was released from Northwestern Hospital early this morning after extensive testing and returned home. Despite the significant injury, his prognosis is excellent, and we expect a full recovery. At […]
NHL
NHL

