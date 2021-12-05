Participation in use of law enforcement database expected to grow

Only a fraction of law enforcement agencies are participating in a searchable use-of-force database, but officials expect more to join in the coming months.

Area agencies providing their use of force reports include Archbold, Defiance, Elmore, Holland, McComb, Napoleon, Oak Harbor, Pioneer, Port Clinton, Sandusky, and Wauseon police departments.

Napoleon Police Chief David Mack said his agency has been putting all of its use of force incidents on the website for over a year after it had a Dayton, Ohio-area software company develop an interface software that sends the relevant information to the state database.

“I am flat-out for transparency,” Chief Mack said when asked why he participates in the reporting. “... It’s about having open conversations.”

Every time the department has a use-of-force incident, it is entered into a use-of-force form that is then sent to the state database, he said.

“In one word, it’s about trust,” said Chief Mack when asked about the benefits of participation.

“... My big goal, my hope is that the population, the citizens of Napoleon, have more trust in us,” he said, adding that the hope is that that trust translates into making Napoleon a safer city.

Overall, about 200 Ohio law enforcement agencies are reporting their use-of-force incidents voluntarily on the website that allows anyone access to the state database, according to Bret Crow, Ohio Department of Public Safety communications director.

Because data submission is voluntary, it is up to each individual police department to make sure that every instance of use of force gets reported, he said.

The local agencies with data expected to be on the website early next year include the police departments of Toledo, Oregon, Sylvania, Sylvania Township, Ottawa Hills, University of Toledo, Whitehouse, and Washington Township, and the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, John Allen, Northwest Ohio Regional Information System (NORIS) deputy director and operations manager, said.

Mr. Allen said his agency has developed interface software capable of sending use-of-force incident data by area participating agencies to the Ohio Incident-Based Reporting System database, where all such reports are searchable via the website.

He expects the software to become operational sometime in the first quarter of 2022 – pending the completion of testing and the training of the agencies’ staff using it, he said.

NORIS is a data-processing agency overseen by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council – a unit of local government that is charged with using NORIS to provide “an integrated criminal justice information system, criminal history record checks, and management of federal grant dollars to Lucas County and Northwest Ohio,” according to the coordinating council’s website.

The creation of searchable databases to track use-of-force complaints and officer discipline is part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s police-reform proposal, which he initially introduced in 2020.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral, who is also the president of the Ohio Association of Police Chiefs, said he thinks it’s “a great idea.”

“I am all for that,” Chief Kral said. “… It adds another layer of legitimacy to our profession.”

A total of 572 law enforcement agencies have been certified on use of force since the Ohio Collaborative Police-Community Advisory Board prepared a statewide use-of-force standard in 2015; they cover 85 percent of the population, according to the news release.

Chief Kral noted that only a fraction of them are represented on the website and all on a voluntary basis.

“[But] we have to start somewhere,” Chief Kral said. “It’s just getting off the ground. There are about 900 police departments in the state of Ohio, and that’s a big hurdle to overcome, so I wouldn’t be surprised if the Ohio General Assembly in a few years made it mandatory.”

Data on the use-of-force website is broken down into a variety of categories such as law enforcement agency, county, whether the person was armed/believed to be armed with a weapon, the person’s race and ethnicity, the type of resistance the person put up, type of force used by law enforcement and injury data.

The participating agencies have reported at least 5,500 use-of-force incidents through the database since 2018, according to the news release.

“If we had one or two agencies participating I wouldn’t see the value in that [website]... but it will continue to grow,” said Karhlton Moore, executive director of the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services.

Agency participation in the searchable website has increased over the past year from about 120 to at least 200, he said.

“We are trying to create transparency and to allow people to have better insights into law enforcement,” he said. “And, sure, it would be great if all 900 agencies were on board right now … but those about 200 that we have… provide a level of transparency to that average person who wants to know what use of force looks like.”

The information is available at www.ocjs.ohio.gov by clicking on the “Ohio Use of Force Data” link on the right side of the web page.