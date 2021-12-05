ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Eating disorder posts still thrive on Instagram despite claims of a crackdown

By Theo Wayt
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstagram is still plagued with disturbing eating disorder images that appear to violate the photo app’s rules — months after parent company Meta claimed it was cracking down. Despite a rash of bad press and Congressional scrutiny around the app’s toxic effects on teens, recent searches on Instagram have...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman shows chin infection reportedly caused by kissing a man with beard stubble

A woman has shared a video of the infection she allegedly developed after kissing a man with beard stubble, while joking that she is a “stubble survivor”.On Wednesday, Hannah, who goes by the username @hannahwitts42 on TikTok, uploaded a video showing the effects the stubble had on her chin in response to another user @nebarb who shared a TikTok of her inflamed-looking chin with the caption: “The dry skin beard after kissing a boy with stubble.”In her own video, Hannah shared a series of photos of her own chin, with the first showing the area covered with what appeared to...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

​Matthew McConaughey Reveals Oldest Son Is COVID Vaccinated After Remarks About Mandates

The ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ star took to his Instagram Stories, to clear the air about some of his remarks about the COVID-19 vaccine and mandates for children. Matthew McConaughey, 52, made his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine clear in a Wednesday November 10 Instagram post, where he said that he had been taken out of context in many news stories when he said that he didn’t have immediate plans to vaccinate his kids during a New York Times interview. The actor said that he wanted to “clarify” his answer and noted that he was specifically speaking about vaccine mandates for children between the ages 5 and 11.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KOEL 950 AM

Woman Notices Inappropriate Message Left On Oil Change Sticker

A woman visited an oil change shop, and two weeks later she noticed that there was a message left for her on the oil change sticker. On October 18th, Jennifer Greer visited Eleven Motorsports in Indiana and noticed on November 6th that the grade of oil they put in her car didn't sound like a real grade. She shared her findings to TikTok.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Florida State
Culpeper Star Exponent

Autopsy report shows former Channel 8 anchor Lisa Schaffner died from a kidney infection

Lisa Schaffner, the former WRIC–TV news anchor and community advocate, died in August from a kidney infection stemming from a urinary tract infection. An autopsy report by doctors at VCU Health stated she died from an “acute bacterial pyelonephritis with abscess formation” in the right kidney, according to her daughter Danielle Powell, who shared the autopsy with the Richmond Times–Dispatch.Pyelonephritis is a type of urinary tract infection that travels to one or both of the kidneys and can be life-threatening if not treated properly, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website.Symptoms of a kidney infection include fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal muscle spasm, according to the Cleveland Clinic’s website, which noted that these bacterial infections occur in about three to seven of every 10,000 people in the U.S.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KWCH.com

Man with butterfly syndrome and his mother spread awareness online

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 21-year-old Marky Jaquez has a rare skin condition commonly referred to as butterfly syndrome due to the skin being as fragile as a butterfly’s wings. Marky and his mom have been raising awareness on social media for years but now have more exciting projects in...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
The Independent

Influencer and model undergoes reconstructive face surgery after dog attack

An influencer and professional skateboarder has undergone reconstructive surgery a year after she lost her upper lip and parts of her nose when she was attacked by a dog.In a YouTube video uploaded earlier this month, Brooklinn Khoury, 22, revealed that she had found a doctor and was set to undergo her first surgery to reconstruct her face and smile on 17 November.In the clip, Khoury, who was attacked by the dog in November 2020, explained that, during the surgery, her doctor would be creating a skin graft from her forearm to replace the skin of her upper lip.“It is...
CELEBRITIES
Knowridge Science Report

When dancer kept fainting, an EKG finally revealed why

Looking back, Daniela Leonhardt’s first indication something was amiss with her heart happened in December 2010, when she fainted before an Irish dance competition. At the time, she was 30 years old, the mother of two little boys and in jaw-droppingly good shape. Why would she have thought the dizziness and nausea that followed her fainting spell could be a sign that her life was in danger?
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Disorders#Nyu Langone#Congressional#The Post
TODAY.com

Broken heart syndrome on the rise for women over 50, study finds

In times of extreme unexpected stress, a person’s heart can change shape, causing chest pain and other symptoms of a heart attack but without clogged arteries. It’s called takotsubo cardiomyopathy or broken heart syndrome — because it can happen in times of grief after a loved one recently died — and the vast majority of patients are women.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Business Insider

More than 300 scientists have told Mark Zuckerberg they want access to Meta's internal research on child and teen mental health because it doesn't meet scientific standards

An international coalition of over 300 scientists published an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg on Monday. They demanded access to Meta's research on how Facebook and Instagram affect child and teen mental health. Leaked internal research found that Instagram could cause body image issues among teen girls. An international coalition...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Instagram
Black Enterprise

Nigerian Medical Student, Self-Taught Artist, Goes Viral After Posting Illustration Of Black Baby In the Womb

A medical student from Nigeria took it upon himself to solve a major problem in the healthcare industry—lack of Black representation in textbooks and diagrams. Chidiebere Sunday Ibe, 25, recently went viral after posting an illustration he created of a Black mother and fetus on social media. The first-year student at Ukraine’s Kyiv Medical University taught himself to draw while on lockdown and has been spreading the message of medical equity and inclusion ever since, Artnet.com reported.
WORLD
CNET

Instagram and TikTok are failing everyone with an eating disorder

Dr. Jason Nagata has seen it happen time and again. As an assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of California, San Francisco, he treats teenagers who've been hospitalized because of their eating disorders. Even as patients lie in their hospital beds, he says, many still post and share dieting and weight loss content on social media.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy