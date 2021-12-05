Arrests Made After Groceries Worth Hundreds Of Dollars Were Stolen In Bixby

Bixby police arrested two men who they said are responsible for stealing groceries worth hundreds of dollars Friday night.

Officers were called to the store near East 111th Street and Memorial about a larceny in progress.

Witnesses told officers two men, Michael Moody and Clyde Chandler, were loading stolen groceries into a truck.

Police said Moody told officers his ex-wife bought the items, but store employees told police that none of those items had gone through a checkout line.