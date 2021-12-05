ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bixby, OK

Arrests Made After Groceries Worth Hundreds Of Dollars Were Stolen In Bixby

By News On 6
 5 days ago
Bixby police arrested two men who they said are responsible for stealing groceries worth hundreds of dollars Friday night.

Officers were called to the store near East 111th Street and Memorial about a larceny in progress.

Witnesses told officers two men, Michael Moody and Clyde Chandler, were loading stolen groceries into a truck.

Police said Moody told officers his ex-wife bought the items, but store employees told police that none of those items had gone through a checkout line.

Tahlequah Police Identify Victim In Norris Park Homicide

The Tahlequah Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Norris Park just south of the Northeastern State University campus on Thursday. According to Chief Nate King, the victim is 21-year-old, Kenneth Tyler Scott. Investigators were called to the scene just before 8 a.m. about a body lying in a park bathroom. Chief King says blunt instruments and knives were recovered from the scene but says a cause of death is not clear and they will need to wait for the medical examiner's report.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Police Investigate After Car Crashes Into Tulsa Nightclub

Police are investigating after a stolen car crashed into a Tulsa nightclub near 51st and Mingo early on Tuesday morning. According to police, it all started after officers received a call around 2 a.m. from a man who claimed his car had been stolen near 41st and Garnett. Police say only five minutes later, an alarm went off at the Rodeo Nightclub near 51st and Mingo.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

