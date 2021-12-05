Clearwater Police: Child And Man Shot In Two Separate Sunday Shootings

CLEARWATER, FL. – Clearwater Police officers and detectives are on the scene of two separate and unrelated shooting incidents.

The first one occurred at 2:24 p.m. when officers were called to the 1100 block of Palm Bluff Street.

Police say that’s where the victim ran to after being shot at LaSalle and MLK. The victim, an adult male, was flown to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The second one occurred at 3:34 p.m. when officers were called to Creekside Apartments, 1280 Druid Road.

A child was taken to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg after suffering a gunshot wound.

No further information is available on either case at this time, but we will update this story when more details are released.

